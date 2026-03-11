9 Chain Restaurants With the Best Bottomless Coffee

Enjoy unlimited refills at these popular dining spots for breakfast and lunch.

Bottomless coffee will often be the deciding factor on where to go for breakfast, brunch, or lunch. The coffee doesn’t have to be the fanciest in the world but it has to be good, hot, and with frequent refills where I don’t have to chase anyone down. Thankfully there are plenty of wonderful restaurants and diners where the coffee is plentiful and the food worth going back for. If you want to have a nice meal where the coffee is worth staying a while, here are nine great spots to grab a cup or five.

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins American Food Co. offers free refills on coffee, tea, and soft drinks, the perfect accompaniment to the Build-Your-Own-Breakfast: Start with two large farm-raised eggs and your choice of Applewood smoked bacon, sausage links, sausage patties or turkey sausage patties. Pick your style of potatoes: crispy hash browns, crispy tots, breakfast potatoes or skip potatoes for fresh fruit. And finally pick a classic side: three buttermilk pancakes, fresh baked Mammoth Muffin®, buttered toast or two freshly baked biscuits.

Denny’s

Denny’s diners can get free refills on their coffee while enjoying the all-day breakfast and lunch options. The chain has several excellent deals right now for customers who want to enjoy a great meal without breaking the bank, like the 2-Egg Breakfast Slam, Grand Slam® Burrito, and New! Breakfast Quesadilla.

Starbucks

Starbucks guests can now get free refills when they stay inside the cafe. “When you enjoy your first drink in our cafe, you can receive free refills of hot or iced brewed coffee or tea during the same visit in that cafe,” the chain says. “Our green aprons are on, our playlists are ready, and our mugs are waiting to be filled—and refilled—with the finest Starbucks brewed coffee. So, pull up a chair, grab your favorite drink and stay awhile.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

IHOP

IHOP has free unlimited refills on their standard brewed coffee. The chain also has free bottomless pancakes with the purchase of select breakfast combos at certain locations, so check to see if yours has the offer and take advantage of all the coffee and pancakes your heart desires.

Waffle House

Waffle House offers guests free refills on brewed coffee throughout the day. According to the chain, it has served 1,058,266,484 cups of coffee since 1955 (and 4,951,175,337 eggs). That’s a lot of breakfast!

First Watch

First Watch diners can enjoy free refills on hot drip coffee throughout their meal. “For our signature drip coffee, we wanted a truly special roast, so we started Project Sunrise, venturing to Colombia to find the richest beans and to personally meet the female farmers who grow them,” the chain says.

Red Robin

Red Robin has free unlimited refills on coffee in-house, and of course is famous for bottomless fries and sides. “At Red Robin, Bottomless is so much more than the value of endless sides and free refills,” the chain says. “Bottomless is a spirit, our way of sharing what we value most with you. Our generosity, creativity, hospitality and perhaps most of all, our bottomless desire to create an environment and experience that speaks to your heart.”

Sizzler

Sizzler still offers guests unlimited refills on hot brewed coffee. Some locations have an unlimited salad bar with a free drink for seniors, and weekday lunch specials like Malibu Chicken and Sirloin Steak. Make sure to visit between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to take advantage of these offers.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner offers unlimited refills on coffee in-house. “Our Bears Brew Back coffee is a Nicaraguan blend for a smooth, full-bodied flavor,” the chain says. There’s also bottomless refills on the Iced Cold Brew.