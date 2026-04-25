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5 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Shaved Steak Sandwiches on Toasted Hoagies

Evidence-Based
From classic cheesesteaks to specialty subs, these chains serve the highest-quality.
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April 25, 2026

A good steak sandwich is the perfect lunchtime luxury, a filling, protein-packed meal where the combination of delicious steak and toasted fresh bread is unmatched. Cuts like ribeye and prime rib are particularly good for steak sandwiches because they’re so juicy and flavorful, you almost don’t need much else in there aside from a little cheese and sauce. If you’re craving a really good steak sandwich where every ingredient is handled with love and care, here are five chain restaurants serving the best shaved steak sandwiches on toasted bread.

The Capital Grille

Ruth's Chris
Ruth's Chris

The Capital Grille has some truly outstanding sandwiches on the lunch menu for hungry diners to enjoy: The Ribeye Steak Sandwich is made with prime ribeye cut daily by an in-house butcher, caramelized onions and havarti, and horseradish cream and 15-year aged balsamic on a French roll. The Mini Tenderloin Sandwiches with Mushrooms and Herb Cheese are also exceptional.

Black Angus

Black Angus

Black Angus steakhouse has a Prime Rib Sandwich Lunch Entree that will absolutely hit the spot: Grilled prime rib, sautéed mushrooms, on open-faced toasted French bread. This delicious sandwich includes your choice of fries, onion rings, house made chips, or garden side salad.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse

The Aussie Steak Sammie at Outback Steakhouse is made seared and sliced sirloin, aged Cheddar, grilled onions, sliced tomato, arugula, and tomato aioli on a toasted baguette. Served with a freshly made side, this is a hearty, delicious lunch or dinner item. Pair it with the Aussie Fries for the ultimate combo.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth's Chris
Ruth's Chris

The Steak Sandwich at Ruth’s Chris is packed with tender sliced filet mignon on toasted garlic bread, finished with béarnaise sauce. This delectable sandwich is served with fries for dine-in, and house-made chips for takeout. “Best Steak Sandwich ever at Happy Hour. It was phenomenal and the fries were crunchy but not oily,” one fan shared.

Hillstone

Hillstone Restaurant Group/Facebook

The French Dip at Hillstone is tender, juicy, and delicious. This sandwich contains thinly sliced roasted prime rib on a house-made French roll, served with french fries, coleslaw, or tabbouleh. The house cheeseburger made from fresh-ground chuck is also outstanding.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
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