6 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Fish Sticks

From crispy pub style favorites to classic golden baskets.

Fish sticks are not as commonly found in restaurants as whole fish filets (unless they’re on the children’s menu or as a topping for salad) but there’s no reason why this should be: Assuming the sticks are made with actual filet meat, there’s not much difference. Both are battered or breaded before being deep-fried, and both are delicious. If, like me, you’re someone who has no issue with ordering off the kid’s menu when it’s allowed, here are six chains for having excellent fish sticks on the menu.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Diners at Joe’s Crab Shack can enjoy Fish Fingers from the kid’s menu, which includes three crispy fish sticks, plus the choice of side, fountain drink, juice or milk, and a cup of ice cream. The Captain’s Catch is another great option with cheesy mozzarella sticks, rockin’ popcorn shrimp, and a crispy fish finger.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has Fried Fish Fingers on the menu, which comes with one starter and two sides including coleslaw and french fries. There’s also grilled salmon and grilled sirloin on the menu for younger diners with more discerning taste, and even pasta and burger options.

Captain D’s

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Captain D’s has a very nice kid’s Batter Dipped Fish plate, made with one piece of famous batter dipped fish, served with choice of side and drink. The other two options are popcorn shrimp and hand-breaded chicken tenders. Sides include options like french fries, green beans, and hush puppies.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Diners at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. can get Fish Sticks on the kid’s menu, which comes with one side. There’s also the choice of Popcorn Shrimp, Mini Corn Dogs, BBQ Ribs, Chicken Strips, as an entree for adventurous guests. Sides include french fries, apple sauce, fresh fruit, and more.

California Fish Grill

California Fish Grill has a kids Battered Swai prepared perfectly in a pint-size portion with the choice of one side. Sides include french fries, rice, and kaleslaw, and there’s plenty of other options for young seafood fans. There’s a protein-packed kids grilled swai, and popcorn shrimp too.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has an impressive kids menu featuring golden fried fish with ketchup and the choice of one side. The chain also has popcorn shrimp and grilled shrimp options available. Those who want to avoid seafood entirely can choose the chicken tenders or mac and cheese.