7 Restaurant Chains That Still Offer Free Refills on Food

With the cost of going out to eat higher than ever, many diners are looking for the most value for money they can get. Luckily, many chains offer food that is not only delicious and high-quality, but also very competitively priced when you take into consideration endless sides and refills. So which restaurants offer free refills on food which is actually really tasty? Here are seven options where you have no chance of leaving hungry.

Red Robin

Red Robin has one of the most impressive deals from all the chains, offering free, unlimited refills on over 30 bottomless sides. “If our hot and crispy fries are your weakness, you can enjoy Bottomless Steak Fries throughout your visit. Or switch it up and try a plate of our Bottomless Garlic Fries or Bottomless Sweet Potato Fries,” the chain promises. “If you’re not feeling the call of the fries, try the Bottomless Steamed Broccoli, Garlic Parmesan Broccoli, creamy Coleslaw, or our cool and crisp House Salad.”

Olive Garden

Every entrée at Olive Garden comes with a never-ending first course of soup or salad and breadsticks. Guests can choose a different soup with each refill, including house-made Chicken & Gnocchi, Pasta e Fagioli, Minestrone, and Zuppa Toscana. This is for adult meal options only!

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is offering a limited time-only all you can eat deal: Endless Boneless Wings, Chicken Tenders, and Riblets for $15.99, plus the signature coleslaw and classic fries. The Chicken Tenders come with a choice of six dipping sauces, including the new Spicy Honey Mustard. The Boneless Wings are also tossed in your choice of sauce.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is still one of your best bets for endless amounts of quality foods, drinks, and desserts. “From home-style favorites like Fried Chicken, Meatloaf, and Pot Roast to our Signature Sirloin Steaks, there is always a bounty of fresh, delicious choices to enjoy around the dinner table,” the chain says. Guests can also enjoy an impressive endless breakfast selection.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cicis Pizza

Yes, Cicis Pizza still has that iconic pizza buffet, where guests can enjoy unlimited pizzas, sides, salads, and desserts. If you don’t see your favorite pizza, they’ll make it for you. “Fantastic flavors, endless offerings, and classic to custom pizza creations are here at our all-you-can-eat buffet. It all starts at just $9.99 for adults and $5.99 for kids,” the chain says.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill offers unlimited chips and salsa with every meal. “I don’t know what salsa I had because they weren’t labeled, but one of the red ones I really liked. It was actually better than some house-made salsas I’ve had at sit down restaurants,” one fan said.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse offers guests (unofficially) endless amounts of its famous fresh baked rolls served with honey cinnamon butter. “Asked Texas Roadhouse for some extra rolls with meal and side. They gave me a whole bag full!” one happy customer said.