6 Chain Restaurants With the Best Pot Roast Sandwiches

Satisfy your comfort food cravings with the top-rated pot roast sandwiches at these popular chains.

Pot roast sandwiches are the perfect comfort food meal readily available at diners and delis, especially places that specialize in down-home cuisine. Slow-roasted beef and toppings like cheese are piled onto a toasted roll for the ultimate hearty, filling, no-frills sandwich that is simple yet full of flavor. If you’re craving this cozy classic, here are six chain restaurants with the best pot roast sandwiches.

Urth Caffé

West Coast restaurant chain Urth Caffé has a huge variety of delicious sandwiches, salads, wraps, and much more on the menu. The Urth Pot Roast Sandwich is a delicious menu item, made with slow-roasted all natural beef with natural juices on a classic French baguette. This sandwich is served with homemade horseradish sauce and au jus, and a locally grown mixed greens salad is available on request.

Culver’s

Culver’s diners love the Beef Pot Roast, a satisfying sandwich made with hand-shredded premium chuck roast slow braised in a classic blend of herbs and spices and served on a signature bun. “I’m glad I just got the Beef Pot Roast sandwich without the fries because it was HUGE! I highly recommend it if you are wanting something other than a burger,” one fan shared.

Perkin’s American Food Co.

Perkin’s American Food Co. has a delicious Pot Roast Melt made with tender braised beef, grilled red onions, and melted Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread. Those looking for something more hearty can opt for the Classic Pot Roast, which is a lunch or dinner plate made with braised beef, sweet green peas, tender carrots, onions and a hearty beef gravy, and served with two dinner sides.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has a large variety of delicious down-home classic dishes, including a special pot roast sandwich. The Double Cheese Pot Roast Dip is made with the chain’s signature slow-roasted pot roast, caramelized onions, melted American cheese and real provolone cheese on grilled sourdough bread served with homestyle beef gravy for dipping. This sandwich is also part of the Pick-A-Pair Combos deal, where diners can choose a combo of half-size specialty salad, signature half-sandwich or cup of slow-simmered soup, served with your choice of Freshly Baked Bread.

Black Bear Diner

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Black Bear Diner has some seriously delicious sandwiches for diners to choose from, and the Pot Roast Melt is particularly good: Slow-cooked pot roast, grilled onion, jack & cheddar cheeses & horseradish aioli on sourdough bread grilled with a Parmesan crust, and served with au jus. There’s also a regular Patty Melt, a Chicken Caesar Melt, and a Breakfast Club Melt.

Denny’s

The Pot Roast Melt at Denny’s is made from perfectly tender slow-roasted beef, caramelized onions and sharp white cheddar on grilled sourdough bread, served with wavy-cut fries. Comfort food lovers will also appreciate the Country-Fried Steak Dinner, which is two chopped beef steaks smothered in country gravy, served with two sides and dinner bread.