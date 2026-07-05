5 Chain Restaurants That Serve the Best Bread Before Dinner, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend these chain restaurants for the best complimentary table bread.

When it comes to dining out, few things make a better first impression than a basket of warm bread arriving at the table before your meal. Whether it’s fluffy yeast rolls, scratch-made biscuits, or buttery breadsticks, some chain restaurants have turned complimentary bread into a signature experience. To find the standouts, Eat This, Not That! asked Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, which chains she thinks serve the best bread before dinner.

Texas Roadhouse

When it comes to pre-dinner bread, Sullivan says no chain has a more devoted following than Texas Roadhouse. “Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls are the reason people show up early,” she notes. “Baked fresh every five minutes, served warm with cinnamon butter, and soft in a way that tells you they didn’t come from a bag. I’ve seen tables order multiple baskets before the entrées arrive, and I completely understand it. The best dinner rolls at any chain, period.”

Logan’s Roadhouse

For warm yeast rolls that deserve more attention, Sullivan says Logan’s Roadhouse is an underrated favorite. “Logan’s yeast rolls are the underrated version of the Texas Roadhouse roll,” she states. Made in-house, served warm, with that same slightly sweet pull-apart quality. The honey butter alongside is the right call. For a chain that doesn’t get enough credit for its bread, Logan’s earns a spot on this list.”

Cracker Barrel

Besides their Southern-style comfort meals that rival homemade, another reason fans love Cracker Barrel is for the complimentary buttermilk biscuits and corn muffins that come with most dine-in entrees, though policies can vary by location. Made from scratch daily, tall and fluffy with real buttermilk flavor. Cracker Barrel’s biscuits are what dinner rolls aspire to be — something you’d genuinely eat on their own—the best bread product at any Southern chain.

Olive Garden

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Few restaurant breads are as recognizable as Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks, and Sullivan says they’ve earned their iconic status. They are free and unlimited with the purchase of an adult dine-in entrée. “Olive Garden’s breadsticks are one of the most iconic chain bread products in America, and they earn it,” she states. “Baked fresh, brushed with garlic butter, served unlimited. They’re not pretending to be artisan, and that’s exactly why they work — they’re soft, garlicky, and impossible to stop eating. A dinner roll by another name.”

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

If buttery baked goods are your favorite way to start a meal, Sullivan says Cheddar’s Honey Butter Croissants are impossible to resist. The first round is free with dine-in orders. “The Honey Butter Croissants arrive warm, flaky, and lightly sweet. They’re the kind of bread people keep reaching for long after they promised themselves they’d save room for dinner.”