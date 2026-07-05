These restaurant chains grill burgers fresh to order instead of serving pre-cooked patties.

There is nothing better than a freshly cooked burger, tossed on the grill the moment you order it. After all, who wants to eat a burger that was cooked earlier in the day and sitting under a warmer or heat lamp for hours? Luckily, there are a number of places that understand the fresh burger assignment. Where can you get the freshest burgers in town? Here are 7 restaurant chains that cook burgers fresh to order.

Smashburger

Smashburger uses 100% Certified Angus Beef in its burgers, which are “expertly crafted with Certified Angus Beef,” the brand maintains on its website. “Our made-to-order burgers are built differently. Using our signature proprietary burger smasher, our culinary masters utilize a special smashing technique to create a mouthwatering caramelized, crispy sear that seals in all the juicy goodness within,” they chain says. Seeing is believing, which is why they also have open kitchens.

Freddy’s Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers uses wholesome ingredients in its patties, which are tossed on the grill as soon as you rplace your order. “At Freddy’s, we use 100% premium beef,” says the brand. Fans declare it a “god level” burger. “Had Freddy’s for the first time in Arkansas a while back and was shocked at how good it was,” another said.

The Habit Burger Grill

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The Habit Burger Grill hand-forms and chargrills patties from 100% beef. It “has built a loyal fanbase with its smoky, flavorful patties, chargrilled to perfection over an open flame, and a commitment to fresh ingredients,” says Yelp, which ranked it second out of all burger chains.

Culver’s

Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based chain, has a “fresh, never frozen beef” policy, per to its website. “It’s a promise that begins with sourcing the best ingredients and continues through to the way we prepare your meal: fresh, just for you.” Each trademark ButterBurger is cooked to order and topped with a lightly buttered, toasted bun.

Five Guys

Five Guys uses fresh, never-frozen ground beef and cooks patties to order. It also uses fresh ground beef, hand-cut potatoes for fries, and “fresh ingredients hand-prepared.” Their buns, a “proprietary item,” are even “baked fresh at bakeries five days a week.” There are no freezers in any of their restaurants.

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out is also devoted to freshness. “Always serve only fresh – never frozen – high quality products,” as shared in a recent Instagram post. “In fact, we don’t even own a microwave or a freezer. We have always made our hamburger patties ourselves, starting with fresh, high-quality front-quarter beef chucks – no additives, fillers, or preservatives.”

Whataburger

Whataburger is “committed to freshness” with a manifesto page on its website. “We don’t just tell our customers it’s fresh, we prove it every day, 24/7. Your Whataburger doesn’t hit the grill until you order it,” they write. And, they use only “100% fresh, never-frozen American beef” and fresh vegetables, “chopped in-house daily.”