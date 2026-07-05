These restaurant chains serve comforting chicken noodle soup that tastes homemade.

Almost every human in existence loves chicken noodle soup. One of the top five comfort foods, and the top comfort food for sick people, the simple, savory, and healing soup is a staple menu item at many restaurants for a reason: People order it all the time. Not all chicken soup is worth slurping. Where can you get the best version that tastes just like mom’s? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best chicken noodle soup, according to diners.

Chick-fil-A

The chicken noodle soup at Chick-fil-A is a fan favorite. “I’m not gonna lie, it’s definitely one of (if not the) best fast food chicken noodle soups I’ve had,” a Redditor declares. “It actually had some flavor and didn’t just taste like straight watery bleh like most fast food chicken noodle soup does.” Another calls it “One of the best!” “I was surprisingly impressed with Chick-fil-A’s CNS the first time I had it. Now I get it every time I go,” a fourth chimes in.

Tim Hortons

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Tim Hortons chicken noodle soup, with slow-cooked chicken breast, diced vegetables, and slurpy noodles in a savory broth, tastes like mom made it, per diners. “Their chicken noodle literally tastes homemade , it’s so comforting and yummy,” a Redditor says.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread’s chicken noodle soup has been a menu staple for decades. It has tender pieces of white-meat chicken simmered in a rich, perfectly seasoned homestyle chicken bone broth with curly egg noodles, sliced carrots, celery, and herbs. “I tried Panera Breads chicken noodle soup for the first time recently and I was blown away. Hands down the best chicken noodle soup I have ever had. The broth is so intensely flavorful, much more so than any simple broth I have made,” a Redditor says.

Café Zupas

The chicken noodle soup at Café Zupas is made from scratch and super delicious with grilled chicken, carrots, celery, onions, and herbs and spices, served over radiatore noodles with a clear broth. “They are a scratch kitchen where everything is made daily on premises,” a Redditor says, noting that “the veggies were fresh, and it was a hefty portion” of soup.

Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co.’s signature chicken noodle soup is made with chicken breast, celery, carrots, onion, and wavy egg noodles. “I highly recommend the chicken noodle soup…so incredibly good! Has a very nice homemade taste to it with lots of flavor,” a Yelper says.