6 Best Chain Restaurants for a Classic BLT, According to Chefs

Chefs share where to find reliable BLTs at popular chain restaurants

A great BLT sounds simple—just bacon, lettuce, and tomato—but it’s the perfect texture combination that satisfies with every bite. While it’s quick to make and doesn’t require many ingredients, not every spot can deliver a good BLT. That’s where consistency matters—and a few chain restaurants have managed to get it right, earning praise from chefs for nailing the balance of crisp, fresh, and flavorful every time. Here are the top six spots for the best BLT, according to culinary pros Eat This, Not That! spoke to.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread offers a comfortable, café-like atmosphere with food that feels fresher and healthier than typical fast food. It’s also consistent and convenient, making it an easy choice for casual meals, studying, or quick meetups. The Tomato Basil BLT and the Grilled Chicken & Avo BLT are must-haves, according to Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com.

“Panera’s BLT works because the bread is actually good,” she says. “Freshly baked sourdough, crispy applewood smoked bacon, ripe tomato, and enough mayo to hold it together without drowning it.” Sullivan adds, “The quality of each ingredient is higher than what you get at most chains, and a BLT is a sandwich where that really shows.”

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli is casual, reliable, and feels like a step up from typical fast food without being expensive. The Turkey Ranch BLT and the BLT + Avocado never disappoint, says Sullivan.

“McAlister’s stacks their BLT properly — generous bacon, thick-sliced tomato, fresh lettuce, toasted bread,” she explains. “The bacon is crispy all the way through, not chewy in the middle. It’s the kind of BLT that reminds you why it became a classic in the first place.”

Jimmy John’s

Loved for its quality food and “freaky fast” service, Jimmy John’s is an easy, no-frills option when you want something quick and predictable.

“​​Jimmy John’s BLT is fresh and executed consistently well—the kind of sandwich that hits the craving without any fuss,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California. “The Applewood smoked bacon is always crispy, and each ingredient shines without distraction,” he says.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

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Famous for its classic comfort food, like a BLT, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is another go-to for Sullivan.

“Perkins is the diner pick, and a BLT belongs in a diner,” she says. “White toast, real bacon, thick tomato slices, iceberg lettuce. No reinvention, no additions. Just a BLT done the way it should be, at a price that makes sense.”

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Potbelly Sandwich Works has a cozy neighborhood-shop feel and serves unforgettable sandwiches, including a delicious BLTA (BLT + avocado).

According to Chef Andrew, “the sandwich gets high marks for delicious bacon and the added creaminess of avocado, all on well-toasted sub bread.”

First Watch

While First Watch is the place to go for a gourmet chef-driven brunch menu, the chain also has standout lunch items, including the BLTE (bacon, lettuce, tomato with eggs).

“First Watch elevates theirs without overcomplicating it,” says Sullivan. “Thick-cut bacon, heirloom tomatoes when in season, and a house-made aioli instead of standard mayo.” She adds, “Everything is sourced fresh daily. It’s the BLT I’d order if I wanted to actually impress someone with a simple sandwich.”