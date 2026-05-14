4 Chain Restaurants with the Best Eggplant Parmesan, According to Chefs

Chefs highlight chain restaurants serving well-executed eggplant Parmesan dishes.

When it comes to comfort food like eggplant Parmesan, nothing beats a homemade batch. The combination of crispy breaded eggplant, rich tomato sauce, melted cheese and comforting Italian flavors in one hearty dish is a classic that restaurants can easily mess up. From soggy to bland, there are plenty of ways to ruin the dish, but according to Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer at Droolrecipes.com, there are a handful of chain restaurants that are getting it right. Here are Chef Melanie’s top four choices for the best eggplant Parmesan.

Olive Garden

For good food, generous portions and a great value, you can’t beat Olive Garden. It’s a go-to for eggplant Parmesan, according to Chef Melanie. “Olive Garden’s eggplant parm works because they don’t skip steps,” she says. “The eggplant is breaded and fried properly — not baked, not air-fried — which means the crust has a real crunch before the marinara goes on.” She adds, “The mozzarella gets a proper broil with golden edges. It’s the version my family would recognize, and that matters.”

Maggiano’s Little Italy

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Beloved for its good deals, delicious food and upscale vibe, Maggiano’s Little Italy is another spot that Chef Melanie recommends. “Maggiano’s treats eggplant parm as the serious Italian-American dish it is,” she says. “The eggplant slices are thick enough to have substance, the marinara is their house recipe with real tomato depth, and the mozzarella and parmesan combination is generous without drowning everything underneath.” She adds, “This is the version I’d order when I want to remember why the dish was invented.”

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill delivers consistently flavorful Italian-American dishes cooked to order in a casual, welcoming setting. Its grilled specialties, fresh ingredients, and reliable value make it a popular choice for both family dinners and casual nights out. “Carrabba’s wood-burning oven changes the eggplant parm equation,” Chef Melanie explains. “The cheese gets a caramelized top that you can’t replicate in a conventional oven, and the eggplant itself has a slight smokiness underneath the crust that adds a layer of flavor most chain versions miss entirely. When they have it on the menu, it’s the order.”

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo is the chain to go to when you have a healthy appetite. The large family-style portions are tasty and affordable. Chef Melanie raves about the eggplant parm. “The marinara is their house recipe that hasn’t changed in years, the mozzarella layer is thick enough to pull apart when you serve it, and the eggplant underneath holds its structure. For a group that wants a vegetarian centerpiece that nobody will feel shortchanged by, this is the dish.”