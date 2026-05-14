7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Tilapia

Enjoy perfectly seasoned, crunchy fried fish from these top-rated seafood spots.

Fried tilapia is commonly found at Cajun-inspired and soul food restaurants, where the mild, flakey fish is dredged in a cornmeal batter and fried to golden perfection. Served with sides like fries, coleslaw, and okra, this savory fried fish is deliciously flavorful and crunchy. If you’re looking for good spots where the fish is expertly deep-fried and the sides are unmissable, the following seven restaurants are worth checking out. Here are seven chain restaurants with the best fried tilapia.

The Juicy Crab

The Juicy Crab has a Fried Tilapia Basket on the menu, served with the choice of a side like fries or coleslaw, and one dipping sauce. “I ordered fried catfish, tilapia and sweet potato fries which exceeded my expectations. The fish was hot, crispy and well seasoned. I’m looking to eating here again,” one fan said.

Fishbone Seafood

Diners at Fishbone Seafood can enjoy the Fried Tilapia platter, plus lots of other delicious soul food menu items. “I’m from the old school of fried fish, it takes a lot to please me,” one diner shared. “I waited for 30 years living in the Valley to find a fish place like they had all over south-central LA and Long Beach. Where your fish was finger-licking good, Fishbone passes that test.”

The Juicy Seafood

The Fried Tilapia Basket at The Juicy Seafood is one of many tasty fried items on the menu, along with catfish and fried oysters. “The atmosphere, waitstaff, food and food portion sizes were phenomenal. I felt like I was back home in Louisiana eating at a local restaurant again,’ one diner shared.

Ameen Fish & Wings

Ameen Fish & Wings has a Fried Tilapia Fish Dinner on the menu, plus a Fish Snack which comes with hushpuppies. “I was craving some fish and decided to give Ameen Fish and Wings a try. they did not disappoint! I will definitely be coming back! The fish was hot, fresh, crispy, delicious and not over seasoned!” one fan raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mambo Seafood

Diners at Mambo Seafood can enjoy a Fried Whole Tilapia plate, complete with bread, shrimp fried rice, and lime. “I ordered the fried tilapia and rice. The portions are very generous and the food was delicious,” one diner said.

Crab N’ Spice

The Fried Tilapia & Fries basket at Crab N’ Spice is a must-have menu item, and the rest of the menu, from the seafood boils to the sides, is raved about by diners. “From the moment we walked in, everything was perfect. The food is absolutely incredible — full of flavor, fresh, and perfectly cooked. You can really tell they take pride in their dishes,” one said.

Hook’s Catch

Head over to Hook’s Catch for some excellent fried fish, including the Tilapia Fish Dinner served with fries and slaw. The seafood chain also has fried catfish, whiting, and red snapper on the menu, plus plenty of combo options for those who want to mix it up. “We bought the fried tilapia, fried okra, and green fried tomatoes. They give you lots of food for your money and it is really good,” one diner shared.