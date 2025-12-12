5 Chain Restaurants With the Best BLTs, According to Diners

Diners say these 5 chain restaurants serve the freshest, crispiest, most stacked BLTs.

The BLT is one of the most simple yet delicious sandwiches you can get: White bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo are all you need for a classic version of this staple lunch item, but why stop there? Many restaurants offer breakfast BLTs, or change up the bread, or add cheese… as long as the bacon, lettuce, and tomato are there you’re set. So where do diners go when they want a BLT made from the best ingredients, put together with care? Here are five chains with the best BLTs according to fans.

Jersey Mike’s

The BLT at Jersey Mike’s is one of the best sandwiches on the menu. “Just discovered the fact that you can order a BLT, and I did, and it rocked my world,” one fan said. “One of the best sandwiches I have eaten. Had mine with extra onions as well… And they absolutely load it up with bacon on a bed of lettuce, and tomatoes on top. And it is surprisingly light as well.”

Five Guys

The BLT at Five Guys is incredible, fans say. "Five Guys BLT is one of my favorites ever: In my area it's only 6.49, you can add toppings, and they absolutely load that sucka up with perfectly crispy bacon. I think about it at least 3 times a week," one diner shared.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Fans say the BLTA (the A is for avocado) at Potbelly is outstanding. “Potbelly has the best bacon of any sandwich chain. Really smokey, peppery, could sometimes be a bit crispier – but if I’m craving a club or BLT it’s Potbelly just for the flavor,” one diner raved.

Mendocino Farms

The seasonal Summer Heirloom BLT at Mendocino Farms is a must-have, according to fans. “I just had the special heirloom BLT at Mendocino Farms and it was so good. Tomato was amazing,” one said. “Mendocino Farms’s BLT is the best BLT I’ve ever had and my favorite sandwich from there. I hate that they only have it for one month every year,” another shared.

Cousins Subs

The BLT at Cousins Subs is delicious, fans say. “How did I not know Cousins Subs was actually good? I decided to give it a chance today and wow— those sandwiches were miles better than Subway and the cheese curds are some of the best I ever had,” one diner raved. “I had a BLT and I agree, the mayo was great,” another said. “Yes! BLT is my go to,” a third agreed.