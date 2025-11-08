5 Chain Restaurants With the Best BLTs, According to Chefs

Few sandwiches are as simple yet satisfying as the BLT. With crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and ripe tomato stacked between slices of perfectly toasted bread, it’s a timeless favorite. The humble BLT might look simple, but getting the balance of flavors, textures, and quality ingredients just right is an art. According to Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals, there are specific things that make a BLT standout.

• Bacon and Bread: I put the two B’s together because for me, they set the tone for the whole sandwich. The bacon should be thick enough to have a bite. It should be cooked until it’s crisp at the edges, but still a little chewy in the middle. Meanwhile, the bread, like the bacon should be toasted enough to hold everything together, but still soft enough to bite through easily.

• Tomatoes: Should taste like tomatoes. I know. It sounds obvious. But some restaurants use tomatoes that have stayed in the fridge for too long, are out of season, or are not ripe.

• Lettuce and green: Crisp and cool. Cooling the leaves makes them fresh and crunchy.

• Mayo: Mayo here is not only for flavor. It’s the glue that ties everything together. But the amount should be enough. Too much and it turns soggy. Too little and the sandwich will feel dry and lacking.

Now that you know what to look for when ordering a BLT, here’s the top five spots to find the best ones, per Chef Rena.

Corner Bakery Café

Corner Bakery nails that classic, made-fresh feel. "Their Uptown Turkey Avocado BLT is a standout: smoky applewood bacon, roasted turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on thick harvest toast," says Chef Rena. "The bread's soft yet sturdy, and the bacon stays crisp even with all those juicy layers." She adds, "Everything tastes clean and freshly prepped, not pre-packed. It's a BLT that feels more café than chain."

First Watch

First Watch is a go-to spot for both early risers and leisurely brunch fans. “They treat the BLT like an elevated breakfast-lunch hybrid,” says Chef Rena. “Their BLT Benedict is pretty clever, not gonna lie. But their traditional Million Dollar Bacon BLT, if available (they’re either added limited-time or on seasonal menus), is what shines. She explains, “Thick-cut, caramelized bacon (hardwood smoked) with arugula and ripe tomatoes on toasted brioche. The sweet-salty bacon steals the show, and the presentation always looks like it came from a chef’s kitchen. If you like it sweet, you’ll love this BLT!”

Panera Bread

Panera does the everyday gourmet version well. According to Chef Rena, “Their Roasted Turkey & Avocado BLT balances flavor and freshness beautifully. Crisp bacon, ripe tomatoes, greens, and creamy avocado on whole grain bread. The bread quality really makes the difference here.” She explains, “It’s toasted just enough for crunch without shredding the roof of your mouth (some sandwiches do). It’s the kind of BLT you can eat at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. and feel good about.”

The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory might be known for over-the-top portions, but their Classic BLT Sandwich is surprisingly refined. “They use thick, smoky bacon, fresh iceberg lettuce, and vine-ripened tomatoes layered between toasted sourdough with just the right smear of mayo,” says Chef Rena. “Another old-school done right. And if you’re feeling indulgent, you can add avocado or fried egg for a more luxurious bite.”

Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli is a quiet hero for fresh, no-frills sandwiches. “Their BLT with avocado feels homemade: Crisp bacon, crunchy lettuce, tomato slices that actually taste like tomatoes, and cool avocado on toasted multigrain,” says Chef Rena. “They use quality ingredients (no artificial preservatives), so it always tastes fresh, balanced, and high-quality. Plus, they give you a pickle on the side, which, let’s be honest, completes the experience.”