5 Best Blue Crab Dishes at Chain Restaurants, According to Diners

Discover the top seafood spots serving fresh blue crab in boils and cakes.

Blue crab season is from April to November, and many seafood restaurants and seafood boil spots start offering this delicious option on the menu. With sweet, tender, flaky meat, this crab is perfect for steaming with Old Bay seasoning or for making crab cakes. Blue crab is not easy to find, but the chains that serve it have diners raving about the seafood. Here are five of the best blue crab dishes you can get at chain restaurants.

The Boiling Crab

Diners at The Boiling Crab can enjoy blue crab as part of the famously delicious seafood boil. “Boiling Crab was so good! The shrimp and crab were super tasty, especially with the Whole Sha-Bang sauce. It’s messy but fun! Loved the fries and potatoes too,” one fan said.

The Juicy Crab

The Juicy Crab is another cajun seafood boil spot with seasonal Blue Crab offerings. “I went here for crab legs. I was nervous because I’ve had crabs in Maryland and New Orleans–so my expectations were high. They did not disappoint. Oh my goodness the crab legs were fresh and delicious!” one diner shared.

Crab Du Jour

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Crab Du Jour has delicious blue crab as part of its seafood boil options. “This was a great spot to try some seafood. They bring out a bucket with some gloves because you know its about to get messy,” one diner said. “Just imagine that the owners of Luke’s Lobster reinvented the Red Lobster franchise- that’s Crab du Jour,” another commented.

Phillips Seafood

Phillips Seafood has delicious Hoopers Island Crab Cakes, made with chef’s vegetables and mashed potatoes. “We ordered the trio — the crab cakes were our favorite! The crab fries appetizer was delicious and full of flavor. Definitely recommend if you love good seafood!” one fan said.

Mike’s Crab House

Diners at Mike’s Crab House can feast on delicious Maryland style crab. “Pure seafood chaos in the best possible way! They roll out the paper, dump the crabs right on the table, hand you a mallet – and the fun begins. Mess everywhere, laughter, and the sweetest Maryland crabs you could ask for,” one diner said.