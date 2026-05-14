3 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Steak and Eggs

A meat expert shares the top chains for steak and eggs breakfasts.

Steak and eggs are a hearty breakfast classic that can instantly upgrade your morning. Whether you’re easing into a lazy weekend, meeting friends for brunch, or craving a protein-packed start to the day, the combination of juicy steak and perfectly cooked eggs remains a go-to comfort meal for many diners. But not every restaurant chain gets the balance right. To find out which spots truly stand out, Eat This, Not That! asked Brad Johnson, CEO of Verde Farms, a leading U.S. provider of USDA-certified organic, 100% grass-fed, and 100% free-range beef, for his top three recommendations that always deliver the best steak and eggs.

What Makes Crave-Worthy Steak & Eggs

A standout plate of steak and eggs needs balance, savory sides like potatoes and sauce, and it must be cooked perfectly.

“You want beef that actually tastes like beef, not overcooked, not drowned in seasoning, just a good sear and some fat that carries flavor,” says Johnson. “While I prefer a traditional steak and egg breakfast, it is interesting to find a more elevated version of it now and then.”

Cracker Barrel

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When it comes to Southern classics and comfort food, Cracker Barrel is unbeatable.

“For an affordable, down-home country-style steak and eggs, Cracker Barrel is the go-to spot,” says Johnson. “A hearty 10oz strip steak with hash browns and eggs any way you want, it’s perfect for a quick high-protein breakfast.”

First Watch

First Watch is the place to go for chef-driven brunch items that are fresh, flavorful, and made with high-quality ingredients. Known for its elevated breakfast menu and scratch-made approach, the chain has become a favorite for diners looking for classic comfort dishes with a more modern, polished twist.

“The Chimichurri Steak and Eggs is not your traditional steak and egg plate,” says Johnson. The dish has a ” but a nice flavorful twist with pepper, onion, steak, cage-free eggs and topped with a delicious chimichurri sauce.”

Cafe 393

Cafe 393 isn’t a large chain–it has a couple of locations around the Nashville area, and it’s a must-try, says Johnson.

“The steak and eggs are straightforward and simple – perfectly cooked sirloin and eggs however you like them,” he explains. One trick he’s learned is to upgrade to the “hashbrow casserole for your side and get a muffin to go for later.”