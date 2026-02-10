11 Best Chain Restaurants for Deep-Fried Foods

These chain restaurants are known for seriously crispy deep-fried favorites.

Deep-fried foods are popular in practically every food culture/cuisine around the world—it’s no surprise we can’t get enough of this cooking method that makes pretty much anything more delicious. The crisp-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside texture is truly addictive, for everything from fried calamari to mozzarella sticks and french fries. There is an art to good deep-frying, as it’s way too easy and common to get the batter/breading/temperature wrong. But what about the places that always get it right? Here are 11 chain restaurants known for outstanding deep-fried food items.

Bonefish Grill

The Bang Bang Shrimp at Bonefish Grill is a fan-favorite menu item, made from deep-fried crispy shrimp served with the chain’s signature creamy, spicy sauce. The Crispy Calamari (fried with peppers and sweet, spicy Asian sauce) and Fish & Chips plate (crispy fried cod and fries accompanied by coleslaw & tartar sauce) are also delicious options.

Culver’s

Culver’s has several deep-fried items on the menu, like the regular Chicken Tenders. Made from the actual cut of tender, whole white meat chicken, these strips are cooked crispy golden to order with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard or ranch dipping sauces. The North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is also a wildly popular option amongst diners.

Chili’s

Chili’s has it totally locked down when it comes to deep-fried menu deliciousness—just ask anyone who has tried the Fried Mozzarella or Triple Dipper appetizers, Bone-In/Boneless Wings and so much more. “Love the triple dipper. I get the Nashville crispers, fried mozz, and the big mouth bites,” one fan said.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A‘s deep-fried chicken remains one of the most popular fried-food items in America. “I would say the quality is fantastic, not just consistent. They are a tier or two above any other fast food place in about everything they offer, except fries,” one diner shared.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Rubio’s Coastal Grill has outstanding Baja-style fried fish tacos on the menu. The Original Fish Taco® Two Taco Plate contains wild-caught Alaska pollock, beer-battered and cooked to crispy perfection, served on corn tortillas with lime crema, mild salsa and cabbage. The Fish & Chips is another great option made with two beer-battered wild-caught Alaska Pollock filets and crispy french fries.

Popeyes

Popeyes is obviously known for delicious crispy fried chicken, but the Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich (wild-caught Alaskan Flounder topped with crunchy pickles and creamy, tangy tartar) is also outstanding. The deep-fried Cinnamon Apple Pie is also a real treat for dessert-lovers who want something special.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has a delicious Crispy Calamari shareable appetizer, served with lemon pepper sesame seasoning, rice sticks, fresh parsley, marina sauce, and a roasted garlic aioli. The Mozzarella Sticks made with garlic butter breading and generously covered with parmesan and San Marzano marinara sauce are also addictive.

Black Bear Diner

The Bigfoot Chicken Fried Steak at Black Bear Diner is made from 5 oz of tender beef breaded. deep-fried, and smothered in country gravy. That’s not all—the steak is served with three eggs, strip-cut hash browns, country red potatoes/ fresh fruit, and two homemade biscuits. The Hand-Breaded Fish Fry is another delicious option, with lightly bread and deep-fried flaky pollock fillets served with French fries and hushpuppies.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has delicious crispy fried shrimp on the menu, plus other fried goodies like Fish & Chips (hand dipped flaky white fish served with coleslaw and hushpuppies). Those who are really hungry will love the Shrimp & Seafood Ensemble (crispy fried shrimp, coconut shrimp, popcorn shrimp, fish fillet, with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies).

Shake Shack

The Chicken Shack from Shake Shack is deep-fried delight made with a hand-breaded, white-meat chicken breast over lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo on a toasted potato bun. Pair it with the new True Love Shake: a limited-time treat crafted with Shake Shack’s signature vanilla frozen custard and blended with real strawberry purée, now available at Shacks nationwide.

Acme Oyster House

Acme Oyster House has delicious fried options like the Fried Oyster Remoulade and Fried Oyster Po’boy, and even a Fried Oyster Salad for those who want a lighter option. There’s also a Fried Seafood Platter (oyster, shrimp and fried fish), and a Fried Soft Shell Crab Platter.