Dessert is sinful enough. But deep-fried dessert? That is a delicacy that deserves its own category. If calories aren’t a concern and you are willing to go all the way for a sweet treat, there are many delicious deep-fried dessert options worth splurging on. From turnovers and pies to carnival-inspired funnel cake fries, here are 7 restaurant chains with the best fried desserts.

Popeyes Strawberry and Cream Cheese Pie

Popeyes’ Strawberry and Cream Cheese Pie is worth the hype. The menu item consists of “Crispy pie dough filled with tart strawberry and swirls of cream cheese,” which is then fried. “Popeyes have the best strawberry and cream cheese pie I’m not here to argue,” someone recently shared on Facebook. “I love a good fast food pie. I’ve always been a fan of McDonald’s apple pie and Jollibee has a darn good one as well. And I can now add Popeyes to the list of yummy pies. So crispy the outside is, and the strawberry is the perfect amount of sweet. And how can you not love cream cheese,” added an Instagrammer.

Church’s Texas Chicken Fried Apple Pie

Church’s Texas Chicken Fried Apple Pie is a favorite. It consists of juicy apple slices sprinkled with cinnamon, wrapped in a flaky crust, and deep-fried until golden. “I order 2 pies fresh every-time I grab a meal,” writes an Instagrammer. “I feel like it’s my birthday again,”

6 Fried Foods Shoppers Say Are Worth Buying Frozen

Bojangles Sweet Potato Fried Pie

Bojangles’ Sweet Potato Fried Pie, a warm, spiced sweet potato filling in a light and crispy pastry shell and covered in cinnamon butter, has a cult following. “Sweet potato pies? So there is a god,” writes a Redditor.

Arby’s Apple and Cherry Turnovers

Arby’s Apple and Cherry Turnovers are legendary, deep-fried, flaky, fruit-filled pastry with sweet icing drizzle. “I’ve loved apple turnovers easily 25 years,” wrote a fan on Facebook. “Love their Apple turnover,” added another. “I’m not really a dessert guy but Arby’s apple and cherry turnovers are pretty awesome,” writes a Redditor.

Checkers and Rally’s Funnel Cake Fries

“They look like fries. They taste like funnel cake,” Checkers and Rally’s says about the order of “12 tasty Funnel Cake Fries dusted with powdered sugar,” that diners are obsessed with. One influencer calls it one of the most “underated” fast food items. “Funnel cake fries from checkers are a delicious dessert that i thoght yall NEEDED to know about,” they write.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Chains With the Juiciest Fried Chicken, According to Chefs

Checkers and Rally’s Crispy Apple Pie Turnover

Another popular fried dessert at Checkers and Rally’s is their “crispy apple pie turnover filled with sweet apples then rolled in cinnamon and sugar. Holy sweetness,” they write on the menu. “Rally’s Apple Pies are fantastic. So crispy and tons of cinnamon,” writes a Redditor.

Hardee’s Apple Turnover

Hardee’s Apple Turnover is a deep-fried apple turnover that adds a warm dose of goodness to any meal. “The Hardee’s Apple turnover is still deep fried and it is so good,” says a fan on Reddit.