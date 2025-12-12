Diners say these seven chain restaurants serve the fluffiest, most delicious pancakes.

I don’t eat pancakes very often, but when I do decide to indulge, only the best is good enough for me. Luckily, there are a handful of chain restaurants within a few miles that reliably serve up the most delicious pancakes. From simple but tasty, fluffy buttermilk pancakes to denser, multigrain versions and even baked, German pancakes, these restaurants know how to cook them. Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best pancakes, according to diners.

Snooze A.M. Eatery

Snooze A.M. Eatery is a rapidly growing chain serving creative, fluffy pancakes with real depth and texture. In addition to buttermilk, expect to see things like Pineapple Upside-down Pancakes, Sweet Potato Pancakes, Cinnamon Roll, and Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes on the menu.

The Original Pancake House

The Original Pancake House, aka OHOP, has been my favorite pancake spot since I was a kid. There is often a wait at the homestyle-feeling restaurant known for its massive, golden-brown flapjacks and unique offerings like the Dutch Baby (my go-to order) and Apple Pancake.

First Watch

First Watch, just around the corner from my house, serves light, fresh pancakes with great consistency. There is also a healthier multigrain pancake that diners love, along with seasonal offerings like a to-die-for pumpkin pancake and an indulgent carrot cake pecan pancake.

Turning Point

I am a sucker for multigrain, textured pancakes, and Turning Point, a fast-growing East Coast chain, has one of the best I have tried. There are so many pancake options, including traditional made-from-scratch plain pancakes, lemon blueberry, and Cinnful Swirl, “sweet cinnamon swirls with cream cheese frosting.” I love that you can order any flavor in the chewier Power Grain option, packed with nutrient-rich grains. I get the Power Grain Cinnful Swirl, and it’s like an explosion of heaven in my mouth.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel pancakes are so legendary that the restaurant sells the mix in a box. The chain is famous for its buttermilk pancakes, served with warm syrup and real butter. “I’ve never had a homemade pancake come close to the cracker barrel ones,” one Redditor writes. “One of the best pancakes ever,” agrees another. “Fluffy and buttery,” a third adds. A fourth adds they “are fluffy/thick in the middle and crispy on the edges, unlike any other pancake I’ve ever had. Their maple syrup beats everything else out there since it’s not too boring like the usual syrups and not deadly sweet like ihops syrups.”

Denny’s

Denny's OG pancakes are classic and comforting (with a recent recipe update that made them even fluffier and richer). They also serve delicious specialty pancakes, including Cinnamon Roll, Choconana, and 9-grain.

IHOP

International House of Pancakes is the global destination for every type of pancake imaginable, including their OG buttermilk pancake, which is soft and fluffy. They come in endless flavor combos like Cupcake, Strawberry Banana, and New York Cheesecake, and of course, you can always find new Pancake of the Month offerings if you like to try something new.