5 Breakfast Chains That Serve the Best Pancakes, According to Breakfast Fans

Breakfast isn’t complete without the choice of made-from-scratch, fluffy pancakes made to order. Whether sweet or savory, dense or fluffy, pancakes can make or break a decent breakfast platter, and luckily there are many known and not-so-well-known restaurants that make pancakes so delicious they’re worth the trip alone. Here are five breakfast chains that serve up the best pancakes every time, according to fans.

The Original Pancake House

Breakfast fans love the uniquely delicious pancakes at The Original Pancake House. “We ordered pancakes made with sourdough—a unique twist that set them apart from the usual fare. Thicker in size, with a pleasantly chewy texture, they delivered a rich, satisfying bite that made the experience memorable,” one impressed fan said.

Walker Bros. Original Pancake House

Diners lucky enough to live in the Chicago area rave about the Walker Bros. Original Pancake House pancakes. “The pancakes and many pancake choices are awesome,” one customer shared. “The Dutch pancakes and Dutch baby are a must try. The coffee is great and your cup is ways full! Just go!”

Snooze Breakfast & Brunch

Snooze Breakfast & Brunch describes their Griddle Menu as ‘Pancake Utopia”. “I ordered the pineapple pancakes and a honey latte… hands down the best pancakes I’ve ever had! Fluffy, flavorful, and perfectly balanced,” one happy customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Black Bear Diner

The made-from -scratch pancakes at Black Bear Diner are a fan-favorite item for hungry diners. “Pancakes were nice and fluffy and tasted like actual homemade pancakes! Not the fake stuff,” one customer said.

Breakfast Republic

California chain Breakfast Republic is famous for offering diners a Pancake Flight of 3. “I would like to propose to whoever thought this was a good idea because it is in fact brilliant!!” one guest said. “For our 3 pancakes we chose: Cinnamon Roll, Oreo, and Churro. They were all so delicious that we really didn’t even need butter or syrup.”