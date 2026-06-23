5 Chain Restaurants With the Best French Dip Sandwiches, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best chain restaurants for a classic French dip sandwich

A French dip is simple in the best possible way—warm, thinly sliced roast beef piled into a crusty roll, served with a rich, savory jus. It’s the kind of sandwich that doesn’t need flashy gimmicks to deliver. While its ingredients and technique are easy, some restaurants do a French Dip better. To find the best spots, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, to share her top five spots.

Houston’s/Hillstone

Houston’s and Hillstone are both part of the same parent company, Hillstone Restaurant Group. Over time, many Houston’s locations were rebranded to Hillstone, which is why the menus, design style, and overall experience feel so similar. The French Dip at Houston’s/Hillstone is legendary and one you can’t miss, according to Buchanan. “The roast prime rib is sliced thin and piled onto a soft French roll,” she explains. “The au jus is rich without being overly salty, which helps bring the whole sandwich together.”

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse builds its French dip around slow-roasted, marinated, thinly sliced tri-tip beef layered with melted provolone cheese and caramelized onions, all tucked into a toasted hoagie roll and served with au jus, a side of creamy horseradish, and BJ’s signature coleslaw. “The beef stays tender, and the roll has enough structure to handle repeated dipping,” says Buchanan. “The au jus adds depth without overpowering the meat.”

Jason’s Deli

The Beefeater at Jason’s Deli is a generous 1/2-pound portion of hot roast beef, and Buchanan says it’s delicious. “Jason’s Deli serves a straightforward French dip with plenty of roast beef and a warm au jus on the side. The bread stays soft while still holding everything together.”

Arby’s

Arby’s is best known for its signature roast beef sandwiches, and the Classic French Dip & Swiss builds on that foundation with thinly sliced roast beef, melted Swiss cheese, and a toasted sub-style roll served with a side of warm au jus for dipping. “It’s a straightforward, widely available take on the French dip concept—leaning more fast-food than deli classic, but still delivering that key experience of savory beef plus dunkable broth,” Buchanan says.

McAlister’s Deli

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McAlister’s version is closer to a traditional deli French dip, with thinly sliced roast beef and a soft roll that still holds up when dipped. It’s especially known for its balance of salt, fat, and beef flavor. According to Buchanan, “The au jus tends to be well-seasoned and beef-forward, adding depth without making the sandwich overly salty. It’s the kind of dependable order that feels familiar but still satisfying every time.”