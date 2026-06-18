5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Clams, According to Chefs

Chefs pick top chain restaurants serving crispy fried clams.

Fried clams are a seafood staple that delivers a satisfying combination of crunch and briny flavor. You’ll find them at most seafood shacks and coastal spots, but a few chain restaurants are known for doing them especially well. The best versions feature tender, flavorful clams coated in a light, crispy breading that complements the seafood without overpowering it. To find the best places, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their top picks.

The Lobster Hut

Highly regarded for its classic New England seafood-shack atmosphere, old-school charm, and waterfront views, The Lobster Hut is a prized gem in Massachusetts. It’s a place worth going out of your way to enjoy the food, like fried clams, says Chef Dee Lemieux, owner of Pea Soup Catering. “The Lobster Hut, as a tiny place on the edge of Plymouth Harbor, Massachusetts, in the 1960’s, is now a beloved local Cape Cod chain,” she explains. Their fried clams are tender with a light batter, and they never disappoint. Go for the clams, stay for the chowder and fried lobster.”

Long John Silver’s

For crispy, indulgent comfort food, Long John Silver’s excels and the fried clams are a must-have, according to Chef Cassi, Chef Cassi’s Table. “The clams are crunchy, meaty, and nostalgic in all the right ways,” she says. “I joke that people who love fried clams are probably the reason Long John Silver’s is still serving them, but after having them again recently, I completely understand the loyalty.”

Legal Sea Foods

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Known for its classic New England favorites, generous portions, and a menu that balances traditional seafood dishes with more contemporary options, Legal Sea Foods is another good chain for fried clams. “Fried clams are one of those items where texture matters a lot, and they tend to get that part right,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger.

Red Lobster

For a sit-down seafood chain that serves excellent food at a great value, Red Lobster is the ideal choice for a wonderful meal. It’s where Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer at Droolrecipes.com, loves to go for the Admiral’s Feast platter, which includes Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, wild-caught flounder, clam strips and bay scallops. “Red Lobster is the chain that most people think of first for seafood, and the clam strips earn that reputation,” she says. “The coating is light enough that you’re tasting clam, not just batter, and they come out hot with a proper crunch.” Chef Melanie adds, “Paired with their cocktail sauce and a squeeze of lemon, it’s the version that made a lot of people fall in love with fried clams in the first place.”

Flo’s Clam Shack

Flo’s Clam Shack is a small regional chain with two locations in Rhode Island and one in Florida. It’s loved for the fresh seafood, generous portions, and classic Rhode Island beach-shack atmosphere. It’s especially known for its fried clams. “If you’re anywhere near the coast and there’s a Flo’s nearby, skip everything else on this list and go here,” says Chef Melanie. “It offers Maine-sourced clams, fried to order, with that New England shack quality that chains spend decades trying to replicate and rarely achieve.”