4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Fish and Jalapeño Hush Puppies

Satisfy your seafood cravings with these top-rated chain restaurant meals.

Jalapeño hush puppies are the perfect side for diners who like a little heat with their crispy fried fish, whether it’s catfish, flounder, perch, and more. Typically served in Southern-inspired seafood chains, this delicious combo meal is always a treat. If you’re craving perfectly fried golden fish and hush puppies with a little spice, the following spots have you covered. Here are four chain restaurants with the best fried fish and savory jalapeño hush puppies.

Rockfish Seafood & Grill

Diners at Rockfish Seafood & Grill can feast on delicious plates such as the Southern Fried Catfish: Five large pieces of U.S. farmed catfish hand breaded with seasoned cornmeal and deep fried to perfection. This tasty meal comes with crispy french fries, apple cider slaw, and spicy jalapeno hush puppies.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar

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State Fare Kitchen & Bar has classic Southern staples like Fried Green Tomatoes and Pickle Chips. Seafood fans will love the Fried Seafood Platter, which is made with fried shrimp, catfish, crawfish, jalapeño hushpuppies, shoestring fries, and bleu cheese slaw for the ultimate fish fry feast. Spice-lovers should also try the Hatch Chili Mac & Cheese.

White Castle

Lucky diners in Indianapolis can try White Castle‘s new Jalapeno Hush Puppies, the perfect side to the chain’s Panko Breaded Fish Slider. Fans of spicy food will also love the Jalapeno Cravioli: Diced Jalapeño peppers and cream cheese stuffed inside a crispy, seasoned cornmeal breading, served with green chili aioli dipping sauce.

Todd English’s Bluezoo

Todd English’s Bluezoo has a delicious Jalapeno Hush Puppy with Creole Dip on the menu. This app goes well with the Whole Fish Meunière: butter pan-fried yellow-tail snapper, hearts of palm, and brown butter herb vinaigrette. Disney resort fans love it and you will too.