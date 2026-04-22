4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Walleye and Creamy Coleslaw

Satisfy your seafood cravings with these top-rated restaurant picks.

Walleye is known for its mild sweet flavor and buttery, flaky texture, and fried walleye is a particularly tasty treat: The skin gets beautifully crispy while the inside is tender and flaky, and there’s nothing better than fresh, crunchy coleslaw on the side. Whether pan-fried or deep fried, this delicious fish is definitely underrated. Here are five restaurants with excellent fried walleye and tangy, creamy coleslaw.

JJ Fish & Chicken

The Walleye Dinner at JJ Fish & Chicken comes with golden fries or coleslaw and diners can’t get enough of the taste and value. “Virtually every menu item is prepared using time-tested recipes and preparation techniques,” the chain says. “Many items are cooked to order for maximum freshness and taste. Because of our good food, generous portions and reputation for value, our restaurant concept appeals to EVERYONE!”

Culver’s

Culver’s has a seasonal Walleye Sandwich diners are obsessed with, which can be paired with the chain’s crunchy, creamy coleslaw. “The walleye is a limited time food, and it’s SO good. I love the walleye sandwich the most. It’s crispy and has that good fish flavor. Like, you can tell the fish was cooked well,” one fan said.

Green Mill Restaurant and Bar

Green Mill Restaurant and Bar has several delicious Walleye options on the menu for lucky diners to feast on: The Beer-Battered Walleye & Chips is a Summit EPA beer-battered walleye deep-fried to a golden brown, served with cole slaw, fries, and a side of garlic mayo. The KabeeLo Lodge Walleye is another excellent option for walleye fans.

The Crooked Pint

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Diners at The Crooked Pint can opt for a side of coleslaw with the Kabeelo Lodge Walleye & Chips plate, featuring two beer-battered fillets served with waffle fries and a side of tartar sauce. There’s also a popular Walleye Sandwich diners love. “I ordered the walleye sandwich expecting when it was delivered it would no longer be crisp. It arrived hot and crisp and is one of the best walleye sandwiches I have had in years!” one fan raved.