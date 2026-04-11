4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Fish and Seasoned Waffle Fries

These chains serve crispy fried fish fillets with a side of savory waffle fries.

Fried fish and french fries are a common combo at many restaurant chains, but waffle fries can be a little harder to find. These crispy on the outside, tender on the inside fries pair perfectly with the delicious fried fish, whether it’s cod, pollock, catfish, and more. If you want a fried fish platter or sandwich with waffle fries specifically, some spots have you covered. Here are four chain restaurants with the best crispy fried fish and savory waffle fries.

The Crooked Pint Ale House

The Crooked Pint Ale House serves up a KaBeeLo Lodge Walleye Sandwich, made with beer-battered walleye on a hoagie with romaine, tomato, and served with a side of tartar sauce. All sandwiches are served with waffle fries, seasonal side salad, or green beans, and there’s also tasty garlic parmesan waffle fries for $3 extra.

Carl’s Jr.

The Redhook® Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich at Carl’s Jr. is made with a beer-battered fish fillet with shredded lettuce and creamy tartar sauce served on a toasted bun. Pair this sandwich with Waffle Fries for a delicious filling meal packed with flavor. Diners can enjoy this meal a la carte or as part of a combo with a drink.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Applebee’s

The Hand-Battered Fish & Chips plate at Applebee’s is made with golden, crispy battered fish fillets, coleslaw, fries, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge. Diners can opt for the waffle fries instead for a slight upcharge, for a savory alternative to the regular fries. Want even more crunch? Go for the Onion Rings (or why not both?).

Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery diners can opt for Waffle Fries (or Loaded Waffle Fries) as a side to their Fish & Chips plate. This meal is made with northern lager-battered fish, served with malt vinegar fries, creamy coleslaw, and house-made tartar sauce. “The shrimp and grits was excellent and the fish and chips, which is on the regular menu, was great too!” one diner shared.