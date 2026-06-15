5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Backyard BBQ Platters, According to Diners

Satisfy your summer cravings with these fan-favorite smokehouse combos.

A good backyard BBQ platter is first and foremost plentiful: This platter should have plenty of delicious meats with classic sides like mac and cheese, cornbread, hushpuppies, and more. Many restaurants and smokehouses have great combos at excellent prices, letting guests feast to their hearts content without spending a fortune. If you want a great BBQ meal with a variety of sides, here are five restaurant chains with the best backyard BBQ platters, according to fans.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q has a Classic Pulled Pork Plate containing slow-smoked pulled pork served with Original BBQ Sauce, plus two Cheese Biscuits and the choice of two trimmings. “The brisket is absolutely amazing, tender and packed with smoky flavor. You can tell it’s cooked low and slow the right way,” one diner said.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

Diners at 4 Rivers Smokehouse can get the 1×2 BBQ Platter, which contains the choice of one meat and two classic sides. “I ordered the 2×2 with pulled pork and burnt ends. Sides were mac and cheese and BBQ beans. The meats were generous and cooked well. Tender and tasty! The sides were great, too,” one diner said, adding that the mac and cheese and beans are particularly tasty.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

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Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que has great BBQ platters where diners can get their choice of meat served with one side dish and Texas toast. “We ordered the beef brisket and the famous Z-Man sandwich, and wow—they were both insane! The meat had a deep, smoky flavor that soaked all the way through, and the texture was both tender and satisfyingly chewy,” one fan said.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s has excellent BBQ platters that diners say are consistently delicious. “This place has great food, tried the feast for two and everything was excellent. The service was outstanding,” one diner shared.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ is known for excellent BBQ platters and quality sides, plus a fantastic new summer menu. “Food was incredible! Just enough smoke flavour and incredibly tender meats! The family platter was more than enough,” one fan said.