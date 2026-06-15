5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Homestyle Lunch Specials, According to Diners

These popular chain restaurants serve up comforting, high-quality midday meals that diners love.

A really good homestyle lunch special always hits the spot when you need a simple dish packed with flavor that’s not just affordable, but great quality. These meals are comfort food at their best, from delicious meatloaf to chicken-fried steak and much more. Popular across the country at both regular restaurants and small diners, these lunch specials offer value for money: Here are five chain restaurants with the best homestyle lunch specials diners love.

Perkins

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perkins American Food Co. has some of the best lunch specials out there, like the $10.99 Burger, Fries and Pie combo. “Love coming to Perkins to eat! Always a home-like feel and very welcoming appearance. Often come with my Dad for breakfast or lunch on the days I’m home!” one diner said.

Lizard’s Thicket

Lizard’s Thicket has delicious lunch specials all week long. “Ordered the pork chop lunch. It was delicious, had collard greens, Mac and cheese, dressing and a side of potato salad,” one fan said.

Tupelo Honey

Tupelo Honey has great lunch specials and combos available Monday through Friday from open to 3:00 PM. “The food was FANTASTIC! The original fried chicken is cooked to perfection…so crispy but tender/juicy chicken!! Not dried out at all. Sides are generous and so many great choices!” one diner said.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel diners love the daily lunch specials where they can choose from classic options like meatloaf and chicken and dumplings. “While there is no substitute for granny’s (RIP) homemade dumplings, they were very good and satisfied the craving since she’s not around to make them anymore,” one fan said.

The Black-Eyed Pea

Diners at The Black-Eyed Pea love the daily specials served with two sides and signature fresh baked rolls, like Chicken Fried Monday and Friday’s Fried Cod Filet. “The chicken fried chicken, the chicken fried steak, the Nawlins fish, the broccoli cheese casserole, mash potatoes, and everything overall was absolutely fantastic!” one diner said.