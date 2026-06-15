From classic steakhouse sides to bacon-spiked versions, these creamed spinach dishes stand out.

As a fan of the old-school steakhouse, I understand the power of delicious creamed spinach. While it’s not something you would eat on its own, the creaminess of the sauce paired with the slight bitterness of the green hits the right notes, especially when eaten alongside a hunk of steak. Every steakhouse has its own version of creamed spinach, made with various ingredients ranging from cream and cheese to bacon. Where can you get the best version? Here are 6 restaurant chains with the best creamed spinach according to diners.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris serves up a rich, creamy spinach-garlic luxury made with cloves and other spices. It is “a Ruth’s classic,” and is “incredible; very creamy and flavorful,” a Yelper says. “Ruth’s Chris has solid creamed spinach,” another Redditor says.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

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Morton’s The Steakhouse also has a flawless classic steakhouse side standard with its creamed spinach that is “perfect and tasty,” a Yelper says. It is “on point,” another adds, while a third calls it “the bomb.” Another says, “Here it’s as good as I’ve ever had.”

The Capital Grille

The gourmet rich cheese blend in The Capital Grille’s creamed spinach might be my favorite ever. The classic Béchamel-based spinach dish is served “nicely hot and wonderfully spiced – awesome!” a Yelper writes. ” The side is “perfectly prepared too,” another writes.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

The smoky bacon-infused spinach at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse is perfect, per diners. “Flemings Steakhouse has a good one,” a Redditor says.

STK Steakhouse

During a recent trip to STK Steakhouse in Miami, we ordered the creamed spinach and it was the chef’s kiss. “My creamed spinach was very good!” a Yelper agrees. “The spinach was AMAZING!!!” another added.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s Steakhouse serves a decadent cheesy white cheddar version of creamed spinach that is so good, “you will never be able to eat Capital Grille creamed spinach again,” says a Yelper. It features chopped spinach cooked in a rich, velvety blend of butter, flour, half & half, and white pepper, finished with a dash of salt, and served hot in a gratin sauce.