5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Black-Eyed Peas, According to Diners

From legendary soul food spots to local favorites, diners rate these top chains.

Black-eyed peas are a Southern staple dish popular across the whole country, a classic smoky stew packed with savory flavor and rich texture thanks to the peas, vegetables, and meat that make up this delicious dish. Served with rice and cornbread and other classic sides, this meal is outstanding when prepared with love and care (in other words, grandma’s kitchen). Many chains also serve outstanding black-eyed peas: Here are five diners love.

Black-Eyed Pea

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Restaurant chain The Black-Eyed Pea is known for delicious homestyle dishes, including, of course, black-eyed peas. “I went to Black Eyed Pea today & had the veggie plate….the baked sweet potato was excellent, as were the black eyed peas. The price was perfect,” one fan shared.

Fixins Soul Kitchen

Fixins Soul Kitchen has a wide variety of delicious soul food items on the menu, including black-eyed peas. “This place is amazing and the best soul food I’ve had,” one diner said. “I dream of eating here again. The collard greens are the best ever. Black eyed peas are creamy & flavorful.”

Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen

Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen is a small, Los Angeles-based chain serving up soul food classics and outstanding black-eyed peas. “When I started eating my order, I suddenly was back at my grandmother’s kitchen table,” one diner shared. “I was shocked. Fried catfish collard greens, black eyed peas, okra and tomatoes, seasoned exactly like she would have.”

Nigel’s Good Food

Diners at Nigel’s Good Food love the classic dishes and sides, including the black-eyed peas. “the fried chicken was terrific. I got out of my comfort zone and ordered black eyed peas and a southern salad with fried green tomatoes. Everything was so good,” one fan said.

This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q

The black-eyed peas at This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q are slow-cooked with savory spices until they’re rich, flavorful, and full of Southern comfort. “I treated myself to a ‘Mother’s Day Eve Lunch’. Fried whole Catfish 2 pc’s, Blackeye Peas, Coleslaw and Cornbread. Everything I had was delicious and decadent!” one diner shared.