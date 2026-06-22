5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Hush Puppies, According to Chefs

Chefs highlight chain restaurants serving crispy, classic hush puppies.

The South is known for its deeply rooted food traditions, where simple ingredients are transformed into bold, comforting dishes. Among the most beloved sides are hush puppies—crispy, golden fritters made from cornmeal batter, which are my personal favorite. When done right, they’re crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside. While hush puppies are a Southern staple, not every chain does them justice. To find the best, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs and food experts to share their favorite chain restaurants serving standout versions of this classic side.

Cracker Barrel

For Southern-inspired home-cooked meals, Cracker Barrel is unbeatable. Hush puppies are served as a side for many dishes, and they’re a must-have, according to Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN, Owner of Chef Abbie Gellman and the Director of Culinary Medicine and Teaching Kitchen at SBH Health System. “Cracker Barrel, they make this southern staple right!” Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in Austin, Texas, also loves them. “These feel like the homemade version you wish your grandma made more often,” says Chef Andrew. “Its crispy exterior gives way to tender, fluffy insides, especially stellar with their fried catfish or shrimp platters.”

Captain D’s

Captain D’s is a casual, fast-food Southern chain that serves the craveable hush puppies, and I’m obsessed. When I’m visiting family in Georgia, they know I have to hit the drive-thru a few times for just hush puppies. “Hush puppies are actually one of the more memorable sides on their menu, which is not always true with hush puppies,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “You want that contrast between the crisp outside and the softer center, and they usually come pretty close.”

Red Lobster

Red Lobster obviously does seafood well, but the hush puppies are another menu standout that often surprises diners. “They’re consistently crispy on the outside, soft and slightly sweet inside, and served hot as a reliable starter or side with seafood meals,” says Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com. “Fans also appreciate that they pair well with the chain’s buttery, seafood-focused dishes, making them a familiar, comforting part of the overall dining experience.”

Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q

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Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q delivers consistently crispy fried chicken and Eastern North Carolina-style barbecue at a fast-casual price point. The hush puppies are a standout, according to Sullivan. “The hush puppies are an exceptional side, known for being warm, lightly sweet, and freshly fried, which pairs well with the salty, tangy barbecue plates and keeps customers coming back for a simple, satisfying Southern meal,” she says. “Plus, they’re a deal–a dozen will only cost you $3.59.”

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s offers diners an affordable, fast-food take on fried seafood that’s consistently crispy, well-seasoned and tasty. The hush puppies are a go-to for Chef Andrew. “They’re golden, slightly sweet and served hot as a signature side that pairs well with the chain’s fried fish and shrimp meals,” he says. “They’re everything you’d want the side to be.”