7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Loaded Potato Skins, According to Diners

From bacon-packed classics to cheesy favorites, diners say these potato skins deliver every time.

Loaded potato skins are a hearty food, perfect as a side for a good meal or as a snack at the bar. This versatile and delicious appetizer is a big hit with diners who love mixing it up when it comes to toppings and flavors. If you’re in the mood for seriously good potato skins, a few chains know how to make this staple comfort food so well diners rave about them. Here are five restaurants with the best loaded potato skins.

TGI Fridays

The Loaded Potato Skins at TGI Fridays (hickory-smoked bacon, melty cheese, Ranch sour cream, and green onions) are a fan-favorite menu item. “In addition to a couple of cocktails, we ordered some things to share. We had fried mozzarella sticks, stuffed potato skins and pot stickers… Overall, I was quite impressed, having not been to a TGI Fridays in years,” one diner said.

Texas Roadhouse

Diners love the Tater Skins (eight baked potato skins topped with melted cheddar cheese and bacon bits, served with sour cream for dipping) at Texas Roadhouse. ‘Right now, Texas Roadhouse is my favorite because the potato/cheese/bacon ratio is just spot on,” one fan said.

Ruby Tuesday

The Loaded Potato Skins at Ruby Tuesday (crisp potatoes topped with melted cheddar and bacon and served with sour cream) are a hit with diners. “We thoroughly enjoyed the food, particularly the potato skin appetizer. The customer service was also commendable. Overall, it was a delightful experience, and we would certainly return,” one fan shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Claim Jumper

Claim Jumper‘s Loaded Potato Skins (topped with jack and cheddar cheese and bacon and served with chive dip) are delicious, fans say. “The loaded potato skins are amazing!!!! The potatoes are cooked perfectly, love all the toppings. The best ever!!! One of my favorites,” one diner raved in the reviews. “Potato skins add chicken, remove bacon… My mom’s favorite for over 30 years. Chive dip is consistently amazing,” another added.

Black Angus Steakhouse

The Loaded Potato Skins at Black Angus Steakhouse (Jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, and green onions) are outstanding, diners say. “Love love love their bread! And those potato skins are making my mouth water! I’m going to convince my hubby we need to go there soon!” one fan shared.

O’Charley’s

The Loaded Potato Skins at O’Charley’s (cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked bacon and green onions, and served with sour cream) are absolutely delicious. “The potato skins are better than Logan’s and Texas Roadhouse imo. My sister had the potato soup recently and said it tastes more like it did back in the day. (we’ve been going to Charley’s for 20+years),” one fan said.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse has delicious Made-From-Scratch Loaded Potato Skins on the menu (melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits & green onions served with sour cream). “We got loaded BBQ potato skins and they were to die for,” one diner shared. “The loaded tri tip potato skins are a stand out,” another commented.