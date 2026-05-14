5 Best “Hand-Breaded” Chicken Sandwiches at Restaurant Chains

Upgrade your order with these crispy, high-quality sandwiches made with fresh, hand-battered fillets.

Fried chicken is more popular than ever, with an increasing number of restaurants serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders in response to customer demand. While fried chicken spots are becoming a dime a dozen, a few places take the extra step of hand-breading or battering the chicken, elevating the meal in terms of taste, texture, and quality. If you want really good chicken, here are five of the best hand-breaded chicken sandwiches you can get right now.

Starbird Nashville HotBird

Starbird‘s chicken is hand-breaded and fried to perfection for menu items like the Nashville HotBird and Cali Gold BBQ Bacon Sandwich. “Our Crispy Chicken is never treated with antibiotics, always fresh (never frozen) and always individually hand breaded in our secret blend of gluten free flour and spices,” the chain says. “Such good fried chicken. I was super happy with their sandwiches. The filet was crunchy, the texture was perfect, and the star sauce they have is delightful,” one fan said.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Sandwich

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Every chicken tender at Raising Cane’s is hand-battered and cooked to order, like for the Chicken Sandwich which is made with three Chicken Fingers, famous Cane’s Sauce, and lettuce on a toasted bun. “I got the chicken sandwich and the chicken was really good. It was nice and juicy and the seasoning was spot on,” one diner shared.

Huey Magoos Sandwich

Huey Magoo’s serves up the best chicken for items like the Magoo’s Sandwich: Tenders on a premium toasted bun, topped with thick-cut dill pickles and drizzled with signature Magoo’s Dip. “Freshly prepared, hand-breaded tenders have the advantage when it comes to texture — both inside and out. When the tenders are made by hand, the breading is even and the ratio of chicken to breading is easier to control. This means that the breading on each tender achieves golden, crispy perfection that gives you the crunch you’re craving,” the chain says.

Hardee’s Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich

Hardee’s Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich is made with premium, all white meat chicken fillet hand dipped in buttermilk, lightly breaded and then fried to a golden brown, and topped with mayonnaise and pickles on a brioche-style bun. The 3 Piece Chicken Tenders are also great: Premium all-white-meat chicken strips hand dipped in buttermilk, lightly breaded and then fried to perfection.

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A proudly serves up hand-breaded chicken for items like the basic Chicken Sandwich, made from the same original recipe for almost 60 years: A boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded, and pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil, served on a toasted, buttery bun with dill pickle chips. The Chick-n-Strips and Nuggets are also hand-breaded every time.