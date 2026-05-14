5 Best “Slow-Roasted” Beef Sandwiches at Restaurant Chains

Enjoy tender, melt-in-your-mouth beef from chains that prioritize slow-cooked quality.

Roast beef sandwiches are popular everywhere from fast food chains to sit-down spots, but the really good roast beef is slow-cooked to perfection. The prolonged cooking time results in meat that is tender, flavorful, and melts in your mouth, resulting in absolutely delicious sandwiches and subs. If you want a beef sandwich that has been slow-roasted with care, here are five spots where the roast beef is worth ordering on repeat.

Lion’s Choice

Lion’s Choice serves up delicious beef diners love: The Famous Roast Beef Sandwich is packed with tender, slow-roasted beef, shaved thin and served fresh with a dash of secret seasoning on a signature toasted bun. The Remix is also a must-have, with 4 oz. of beef topped with Swiss cheese and garlic aioli on Texas toast.

Roy Rogers Roast Beef Sandwich

The Roast Beef Sandwich at Roy Rogers Restaurants is made from slow-roasted, top round USDA Choice beef sliced to order, drizzled with au jus and served on a buttery Kaiser roll. Guests can dress their sandwiches by adding condiments, fresh lettuce, sliced tomatoes, tangy pickles and more.

Kelly’s Roast Beef Sandwich

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Kelly’s Roast Beef has been offering iconic roast beef for 75 years. The Large Roast Beef sandwich is packed with medium rare beef, slow roasted in house and served on a grilled sesame seed roll. “It was the best roast beef sandwich I’ve ever had. The balance of flavors was perfect and the bread was toasted to perfection,” one diner said.

Denny’s Pot Roast Melt

The Pot Roast Melt at Denny’s is made from tender slow-roasted beef, caramelized onions and sharp white cheddar on perfectly grilled sourdough bread, served with wavy-cut fries. “The meat is so tender that each bite literally melts in your mouth,” one diner shared.

Bob Evans

The Double Cheese Pot Roast Dip at Bob Evans is as close to home-cooked as it gets for a chain: This signature slow-roasted pot roast sandwich is made with caramelized onions, melted American cheese and real provolone cheese on grilled sourdough bread served with homestyle beef gravy for dipping.