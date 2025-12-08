5 Best Frozen Appetizer Brands on Grocery Store Shelves, According to Chefs

Chefs share the frozen appetizer brands that deliver restaurant-quality flavor fast.

The frozen food section has become a treasure trove of restaurant-level snacks and has come a long way from the mystery meat and rubbery cheese items of the past. These days, the frozen aisles are filled with shockingly tasty bites that can elevate a party spread or rescue a last-minute dinner. Whether you’re hosting a get-together and need something to satisfy your guests, stocking up for busy nights or you’re craving something crispy and delicious, there are plenty of frozen appetizer brands that deserve a spot in your cart. To find out which ones are the best, Eat This, Not That! asked Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks to share his top picks.

TGI Fridays Loaded Bacon and Cheddar Potato Skins

TGI Fridays Loaded Bacon and Cheddar Potato Skins are legendary and have the perfect blend of salty bacon, sharp cheese, and crispy potatoes. They’re a favorite for Chef Corrie. “These potato skins let you sit back and enjoy without the hard work,” he says. “Just take them out of the packet and bake. Once done, you can top them with sour cream and sprinkle green onions on top for a yummy finish.”

Philips Crab Cakes

Want Maryland-style crab cakes without actually leaving your living room? Philips Crab Cakes can make that happen. Just pop this no-fuss appetizer in the oven and in a few minutes you will have beautiful golden crab cakes. “These frozen cakes are the epitome of the right amount of seasoning and are packed with delicious crab meat,” says Chef Corrie. He adds, “Pair best with lemon wedge and tartar sauce when serving as an appetizer.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perdue Popcorn Chicken

When you want a quick, crunchy snack Perdue Popcorn Chicken is a must-try, according to Chef Corrie. “These popcorn chicken are bite-sized and can be fried to golden, crispy perfection with minimal or no effort,” he says. “You can serve them with simple ketchup or, if hosting a party, alongside homemade honey mustard or spicy buffalo sauce as a dip.” He adds, “These are my go-to, versatile, no-fuss appetizers for any casual gathering when I am short on time.”

Good and Gather Uncured Bacon Wrapped Chicken Bites

Want to impress your guests? Good and Gather Uncured Bacon Wrapped Chicken Bites look fancy, but they’re simple to serve and are always a crowd-pleaser. “For those who love crunchy bacon, tender chicken, and a slight kick, the Good and Gather Uncured Bacon Wrapped Chicken Bites is a standout,” says Chef Corrie. “The hot honey and jalapeños complement each other well, and it’s a delicious appetizer ideal for any occasion.”

Tyson Any’tizers Buffalo Style Hot Wings

Wings are always appreciated at any party and the Tyson Any’tizers Buffalo Style Hot Wings are easy to serve without the hassle of frying them. Toss them in an air-fryer and within minutes you’ll have a sure hit. “These frozen wings are already cooked and covered in a spicy, tangy sauce,” says Chef Corrie. “When you heat them up, they remain crispy on the outside and fully juicy on the inside.” He adds, “Serve them with ranch or blue cheese dressing, and they are guaranteed to please.