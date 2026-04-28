4 Chain Restaurants with the Best Meat Sauce, According to Chefs

Chefs highlight chain restaurants serving rich, slow-simmered meat sauce.

Pasta is one of the greatest comfort foods, but the sauce is often the dish’s highlight. The right sauce can take a simple bowl of pasta to the next level, especially when it’s a slow-simmered meat sauce. A good version should be rich and savory, with balanced acidity from tomatoes and enough depth from herbs, garlic, and ground meat to coat every strand of pasta without feeling heavy or one-note. While many chain restaurants offer their take on this classic, Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer with Droolrecipes.com, says these four get the flavor and texture right every time.

Buca di Beppo

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Buca di Beppo is known for family-style servings, and the meat sauce follows suit. There’s usually plenty of sauce per serving, which makes it feel indulgent and satisfying to share. “Buca di Beppo’s family-style spaghetti and meat sauce is the dish I’d order for a table of people who want to feel like they’re at an Italian-American restaurant, not a chain,” says Chef Melanie. “The sauce is hearty and generous, the meatballs alongside are hand-rolled, and the whole plate arrives with the kind of abundance that makes the meal feel like an occasion.”

Maggiano’s Little Italy

The meat sauce at Maggiano’s Little Italy is a more developed, restaurant-style version of a classic Italian-American red sauce rather than a simple marinara with meat added. “It leans toward the Italian-American Sunday gravy tradition — long-simmered, deeply savory, with enough fat in the meat to give the tomato base real richness,” says Chef Melanie. “The pasta is cooked to order, and the sauce-to-pasta ratio is one of the best at any chain. This is the version that tastes like someone’s kitchen, not a commissary.”

Olive Garden

Olive Garden delivers a very familiar, comforting version of Italian-American red meat sauce that’s designed to be consistent and easy to enjoy. According to Chef Melanie, “The sauce has a slow-cooked body — it’s not just ground beef in tomatoes — and the seasoning is balanced enough that it works with any pasta on the menu.” She adds, “My nonna would have had opinions about the sweetness, but she would have finished the bowl.”

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

The meat sauce at Carrabba’s Italian Grill hits a more “made-from-scratch” Italian-American flavor profile than many other chains, and Chef Melanie highly recommends it. “Carrabba’s meat sauce has a coarser grind than most chain versions, which gives it more texture and presence on the pasta,” she says. “The tomato base is properly acidic — not oversweetened — and the herbs are used with a light hand so the beef flavor stays at the center. Simple and correct.”