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5 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Open-Faced Roast Beef and Mashed Potatoes

Evidence-Based
These chains serve comforting roast beef plates with gravy and mashed potatoes.
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April 28, 2026

Some people prefer eating a high-piled roast beef sandwich between two pieces of bread. Others prefer an open-faced version with a single slice of bread and all the fixings, stacked so high you need a knife and fork to eat it. Where can you get an open-faced roast beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and a savory gravy? Here are 5 chain restaurants serving the best open-faced roast beef and mashed potatoes.

Village Inn

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The Knife & Fork Hot Roast Beef at the Village Inn is the ultimate open-faced sandwich masterpiece. brown gravy. According to the menu, it is “roast beef stacked open-faced on grilled bread with brown gravy.” And the perfect side? Mashed potatoes and gravy.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans

Over at Bob Evans, the Double Cheese Pot Roast Dip is a hit with diners. “Our signature slow-roasted pot roast, caramelized onions, melted American cheese and real provolone cheese on grilled sourdough bread served with homestyle beef gravy for dipping,” the chain writes. “Bob Evans serves a hot roast beef samich with a cup of beef gravy on the side that is really good also,” a Facebooker writes.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner

The Tri-Tip Dip isn’t exactly open-faced, but take off a piece of bread and you can enjoy it with a fork. “A better French dip! Seasoned tri-tip on a grilled ciabatta roll & served with au jus. Make it a deluxe with grilled onion, mushrooms & Swiss cheese,” the chain writes. The perfect side order? Red-Skinned Mashed Potatoes with Country Gravy.

Denny’s

Denny's

The Pot Roast Melt at Denny’s is the closest thing to an open-faced sandwich. Again, take a slice of the perfectly grilled sourdough off and grab a fork. It has tender slow-roasted beef, caramelized onions and sharp white cheddar. Don’t forget to order the red-skinned mashed potatoes.

Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers has a delicious roast beef sandwich with slow-roasted, top round USDA Choice beef sliced to order, drizzled with au jus, and served on a buttery Kaiser roll. Order it with the mashed for perfection. “Underrated fast food. We lost ours in the 90s, still stop if I’m near one. Great mashed potatoes too!” a Redditor says. Another agrees that “a roast beef with cheese is heaven.”

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
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