These chains serve comforting roast beef plates with gravy and mashed potatoes.

Some people prefer eating a high-piled roast beef sandwich between two pieces of bread. Others prefer an open-faced version with a single slice of bread and all the fixings, stacked so high you need a knife and fork to eat it. Where can you get an open-faced roast beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and a savory gravy? Here are 5 chain restaurants serving the best open-faced roast beef and mashed potatoes.

Village Inn

The Knife & Fork Hot Roast Beef at the Village Inn is the ultimate open-faced sandwich masterpiece. brown gravy. According to the menu, it is “roast beef stacked open-faced on grilled bread with brown gravy.” And the perfect side? Mashed potatoes and gravy.

Bob Evans

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Over at Bob Evans, the Double Cheese Pot Roast Dip is a hit with diners. “Our signature slow-roasted pot roast, caramelized onions, melted American cheese and real provolone cheese on grilled sourdough bread served with homestyle beef gravy for dipping,” the chain writes. “Bob Evans serves a hot roast beef samich with a cup of beef gravy on the side that is really good also,” a Facebooker writes.

Black Bear Diner

The Tri-Tip Dip isn’t exactly open-faced, but take off a piece of bread and you can enjoy it with a fork. “A better French dip! Seasoned tri-tip on a grilled ciabatta roll & served with au jus. Make it a deluxe with grilled onion, mushrooms & Swiss cheese,” the chain writes. The perfect side order? Red-Skinned Mashed Potatoes with Country Gravy.

Denny’s

The Pot Roast Melt at Denny’s is the closest thing to an open-faced sandwich. Again, take a slice of the perfectly grilled sourdough off and grab a fork. It has tender slow-roasted beef, caramelized onions and sharp white cheddar. Don’t forget to order the red-skinned mashed potatoes.

Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers has a delicious roast beef sandwich with slow-roasted, top round USDA Choice beef sliced to order, drizzled with au jus, and served on a buttery Kaiser roll. Order it with the mashed for perfection. “Underrated fast food. We lost ours in the 90s, still stop if I’m near one. Great mashed potatoes too!” a Redditor says. Another agrees that “a roast beef with cheese is heaven.”