The #1 Worst Pizza Slice to Order at Domino’s

Learn which popular menu item at Domino's is the most unhealthy choice for your diet.

If you’re craving pizza but tracking macros, it can be difficult to find something that doesn’t completely obliterate your calories for the day with just one meal. As with any pizza chain, Domino’s has a wide variety of specialty pizzas which range from typical pizza calories to “do not eat this pizza alone in one sitting”. The most calorific pizza at Domino’s might surprise you as it contains grilled chicken, but it just goes to show appearances can be deceiving. Here are the worst specialty pizzas to order at Domino’s, ranked for calorie count. All pizzas ranked are extra-large, with a regular hand-tossed crust.

Memphis BBQ Chicken

Domino’s Memphis BBQ Chicken is 460 for 1/8 of a pie and 3680 for the whole pizza. This pie is made with grilled chicken breast, honey BBQ sauce, fresh onions, cheddar, provolone and cheese made with 100% real mozzarella.

Ultimate Pepperoni

The Ultimate Pepperoni is 480 calories for 1/8 of a pie, making a whole pie 3840 calories. This pizza is probably one of the most popular orders on the menu, made with two layers of pepperoni sandwiched between provolone, Parmesan-Asiago and cheese made with 100% real mozzarella then sprinkled with oregano.

MeatZZa

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Domino’s MeatZZa is 480 calories for 1/8 of a pie, and 3840 calories for a whole pizza. As the name suggests, this is a carnivore’s dream: Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage and beef, all sandwiched between two layers of provolone and cheese made with 100% real mozzarella.

ExtravaganZZa Pizza

Domino’s extra-large ExtravaganZZa pizza is 500 calories for 1/8 of a pie, which makes the whole pizza 4000 calories. This behemoth of a pizza contains pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, beef, fresh onions, fresh green peppers, fresh mushrooms and black olives, all sandwiched between two layers of provolone and cheese made with 100% real mozzarella.

Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch

Domino’s Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch is 530 calories for 1/8 of a pie, so an entire pie is 4240 calories. So what exactly is on this big boy? Grilled chicken breast, creamy ranch, smoked bacon, jalapeños, provolone, and cheese made with 100% real mozzarella and finished off with a drizzle of buffalo sauce.