Chain restaurants known for naked wings with crispy skin and bold flavor.

Some people prefer chicken wings that are breaded, deep-fried, and swimming in sauce. Others prefer their wings naked, which can mean one of two things. To some, naked refers to an unbreaded and unsauced wing, while others simply believe it is a sauceless but breaded wing. Whatever you prefer, there are a handful of chains that serve delicious options. Here are 6 chain restaurants with the best “naked” wings.

Wingstop

The Vibe: Jumbo “Classic” wings, verified 0g carbs.

Diners love the naked wings at Wingstop. “I love chicken wings….seriously. I will eat 20 pieces all by myself without any dipping sauce or flavors in general. Wingstop just opened and I am in heaven. This restaurant does not do fast food…this isn’t a go in, order, and walk out….you have to wait quite a bit because they cook everything fresh. The flavors are amazing…my favorite being the mango habenero. The Atmoic is HOT….I mean really….afterburn HOT but delicious,” one TripAdvisor diner says. “The chicken has no breading jsut skin and it is so fresh and the way the cook it….well….I truly think this is the best wings I’ve ever had!”

Buffalo Wild Wings

The Vibe: Seriously crispy skin, tallow-fried.

Who needs breading at Buffalo Wild Wings when the endless sauces and dry rubs are so delicious? “I do BWW cause I like the sauce: wild, spicy garlic, and blazin (I get this one in the side so I can control it) are my go tos,” one says. “I did go to BW3 last week because I had a BOGO offer and I was completely and pleasantly surprised. The wings were incredible. Good size, cooked great with a nice crisp on the outside and tossed in sauce perfectly,” says a diner.

Hooters

The Vibe: Naked, sauced, and then flame-grilled.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hooters Naked Wings are “Traditional style. No breading, but just as good,” the menu reads. You can order them with your favorite Hooters wing sauce or rub. Also popular are the Hooters Daytona Beach Style Wings, “Naked wings tossed in our signature Daytona Beach® sauce, then we throw them on the grill to sear in the flavor,” the menu reads. “Get the naked wings if you’re a more traditional wing person. The breaded ones are good, but lots of breading,” a Redditor says.

Papa Johns Traditional

The Vibe: Oven-baked, consistently clean and non-greasy.

Diners are fans of the Unsauced Roasted Wings, “Oven-baked, unsauced bone-in wings,” which include your choice of dipping sauce.

Publix

The Vibe: Adorable, delicious keto-friendly wings.

If you live near a Publix, make sure to get the wings. “I know it’s not a restaurant but Publix has great non breaded hot and ready wings in their deli section that are about half the price of a large order at bww. We bought the Keto friendly dry rubs at bww and pick up wings at Publix. It’s like $12 for 20 fat wings and drums,” writes a Redditor.

The Vibe: So many sauce options

Pizza Hut, aka WingStreet, also has delicious naked wings. ” I actually really like the ones from Pizza Hut,” a Redditor says. Choose from nine signature sauces and rubs: Honey BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Chili, Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Medium, Buffalo Burnin’ Hot, Lemon Pepper, Cajun Style and Spicy Garlic.