7 Best Bagged Frozen Wings in Grocery Stores

Shoppers say these frozen wings turn out crispy, juicy, and restaurant-worthy in the air fryer.

Frozen chicken wings are a convenient and versatile snack, appetizer, or meal option (especially when the wings are precooked). These wings take no time at all to heat up, especially if you have an air fryer, and come in a variety of flavors depending on what you like. Some of these frozen options are so tasty customers compare them to restaurant wings, without the excessive price point or hassle. So which are best? Here are seven bagged frozen wing brands you should always keep in the freezer.

Mary’s Chicken Organic Party Wings

Mary’s Chicken Organic Party Wings are made with organic, free-range chicken and a big hit with Sprouts shoppers. “I decided to give these wings a try. I’m so happy I did, they are small normal sized chicken wings. I will be buying these wings going forward,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tyson Any’tizers Buffalo Style Hot Wings

Tyson Any’tizers Buffalo Style Hot Wings are made with 100 % all-natural white meat chicken. “These Tyson Any’tizers Buffalo Style Hot Wings are a freezer staple in my house — bold, tangy, and packed with flavor,” one Walmart shopper said. “The sauce hits just the right balance of heat without overpowering the chicken. They’re already fully cooked, but I’ve dialed in a method that gets me perfect wings every time: 👉 Air fry at 330°F for 18 minutes, then leave them in the air fryer (powered off) for 20 more minutes.”

Kinder’s Original Recipe Buttery Buffalo Party Wings

Kinder’s Original Recipe Buttery Buffalo Party Wings are fully cooked and perfect for the air fryer. “These are probably the best wings I have ever had,” one fan shared. “There was an ample portion in the bag for 3-4 people to have as a snack, or 1-2 people could eat as the main of their meal.”

Perdue Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings

Perdue Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings need just 18 minutes in the air fryer for restaurant-quality wings. “I tried these and immediately fell in love,” one shopper said about the Lemon Pepper flavor. “Went back to get a bag for my mom and cousin the following day. So yummy.”

bettergoods Chicken Wings with Brown Sugar BBQ Dry Rub,

bettergoods Restaurant-Style Chicken Wings with Brown Sugar BBQ Dry Rub are lightly breaded and fully cooked. “These are delicious, juicy, and not too fatty,” one shopper said. “Nice amount of spice and you can add an additional 1/2 cup of the included seasoning blend. It’s even good without the extra seasoning but better if you add it. Will continue to purchase them.”

Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings

Costco shoppers love the Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings. “We love Buffalo Wings and these are these are the best!” one member said. “They are made with rice flour so they don’t have that heavy, dough-y feeling like some do and the seasoning is spot on.The actual buffalo sauce has a good zing and decent heat, but it’s not too hot; it strikes a good balance.”

Good & Gather Chicken Wings

Target shoppers rave about the Good & Gather Chicken Wings, made from all-natural chicken wing sections. “These are so meaty and the perfectly. Most frozen chicken wings have a weird texture. These thaw and look like fresh from the market. The cook up nicely,” one said.