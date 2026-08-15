3 Restaurant Chains With the Best Popovers, According to Chefs

Chefs share three chain restaurants serving standout popovers.

Popovers may look simple, but getting that dramatic rise and delicate texture takes careful preparation. The airy baked rolls have become a signature item at several restaurants, where they’re served as complimentary starters, paired with memorable spreads, or transformed into creative stuffed dishes. While they’re not a staple on every menu, a handful of chains do serve popovers, and Eat This, Not That! asked Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, to share his top three picks.

What Makes a Worthy Popover

Before diving into where to find the best popovers, it helps to know what separates a truly well-made one from an ordinary baked roll. Chef Dennis Littley says the details come down to texture, temperature, and the accompaniments served alongside it. “A great popover should be dramatically puffed, golden and crisp on the outside, while remaining light, airy, and almost custardy inside,” he explains. “They’re best served hot, when the contrast between the crisp exterior and tender center is at its peak.” Chef Dennis adds, “A flavorful butter or savory accompaniment can make a simple popover even more memorable.”

Neiman Marcus Cafés – Mariposa Popovers

At Neiman Marcus Cafés, popovers are part of the Mariposa experience and come with a pair of classic accompaniments. “The complimentary popovers at Neiman Marcus Cafés have become almost as iconic as the shopping experience itself,” says Chef Dennis. “Served piping hot with signature strawberry butter and chicken broth, they offer a wonderful combination of crisp pastry, airy interior, and sweet and savory accompaniments.”

BLT Steak – Complimentary Popovers

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BLT Steak brings popovers to the table before the main course, making them a familiar part of the restaurant’s steakhouse experience. “They’re an excellent way to start a steakhouse meal,” says Chef Dennis. “Light, dramatically puffed, and served hot, they have the crisp exterior and airy center that make a properly prepared popover so special.”

Popovers on the Square – Rotating Stuffed Popover

Popovers on thxe Square has two locations in New Hampshire, and Chef Dennis raves about them. “Popovers on the Square puts a creative spin on the classic with rotating stuffed popovers that turn the airy pastry into a more substantial meal,” he explains. “With different fillings featured throughout the menu, it’s a great destination for anyone who wants to experience the versatility of this classic baked treat.”