4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Pot Roast, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend chain restaurants serving hearty, slow-cooked pot roast dishes.

Pot roast is good any time of the year, but when the weather turns cooler and you want something warm and comforting, few dishes deliver the same payoff. Slow-cooked beef that’s fork-tender, simmered in a savory gravy, and served with classic vegetables like carrots and celery alongside mashed potatoes has long been a staple of American comfort food. While it’s often associated with home cooking, several chain restaurants serve versions that chefs say are worth ordering when the craving hits. Here are the top four chains with the best pot roast, according to Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com.

Cracker Barrel

Known for its hearty Southern-style dishes, Cracker Barrel serves meals that remind customers of homemade family dinners or holiday-style cooking, which is harder to find at large chains. The Slow Roasted Pot Roast is one of the restaurant’s most comforting menu items, featuring tender beef slow-cooked in savory gravy with carrots, onions, celery, and mashed potatoes. “Cracker Barrel’s pot roast is the benchmark,” says Sullivan. “The beef is slow-roasted until it pulls apart in chunks rather than slices, the braising liquid becomes the gravy, and the carrots and potatoes alongside absorb all of it.” She adds, “It comes out tasting like it’s been on the stove since morning. For a chain that promises home cooking, this is the dish that delivers.”

Bob Evans

For delicious Midwestern-style meals, generous portions and breakfast served all day, Bob Evans is unbeatable. One of the biggest draws is the “made-from-scratch style menu that’s designed to feel and taste like traditional family dinners, like the Taste of the Farm Trio–the ultimate plate of turkey with dressing, ham steaks and pot roast. According to Sullivan, “Bob Evans does pot roast the farmhouse way — long braise, real vegetables, gravy made from the drippings. The beef is fall-apart tender, and the flavor has depth that comes from actual cooking time, not shortcuts.” She adds that it’s “served with mashed potatoes that are just as good. One of the most satisfying comfort meals at any chain.”

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery combines classic diner-style comfort food with a bakery that’s become a major part of the experience. For many, it’s a reliable spot for big breakfasts, hearty homestyle meals, and slices of pie that feel nostalgic and familiar. Sullivan loves the pot roast dinner, which is just $13.79, and it delivers the type of dish people crave. “Perkins is the sleeper pick on this list,” she says. “The pot roast is slow-cooked with real vegetables, and the gravy has a homemade quality that most chain versions don’t manage. Finish it with a slice of their fresh-baked pie, and it’s one of the best value comfort meals you’ll find at any sit-down chain.”

Denny’s

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If you’re in the mood for pot roast, but want something a bit different, the Pot Roast Melt at Denny’s is a comforting twist on the classic dish. “The sandwich layers tender pot roast with melted cheese and grilled bread, giving diners the rich, slow-cooked flavor of traditional pot roast in a more casual, diner-style format,” says Sullivan. “Plus, it’s available at any hour, which is the kind of reliability that matters when you need a hot comfort meal and it’s 9 pm on a Tuesday,” she adds.