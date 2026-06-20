5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Sausage Gravy, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the chain restaurants serving standout sausage gravy.

Some meals just aren’t complete without a generous amount of sausage gravy on top. Whether it’s smothering a plate of biscuits, poured over country-fried steak, or served alongside a hearty breakfast, good sausage gravy brings rich flavor and comforting warmth to every bite. The best versions strike the right balance between creamy texture, savory sausage, and just enough seasoning to keep you coming back for more. “A great sausage gravy is rich, creamy, and packed with savory sausage flavor in every bite,”says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Whether served for breakfast or brunch, exceptional sausage gravy should be comforting, satisfying, and taste like it was made from scratch.” While plenty of restaurants serve sausage gravy, some chains stand out for doing it especially well. To highlight the best spots, Chef Dennis shares his top five picks for craveable sausage gravy.

Bob Evans

Fans love Bob Evans for its delicious comfort food, and the chain serves some of the best sausage gravy around. “Bob Evans has built its reputation on farmhouse-style breakfasts, and its sausage gravy reflects that tradition,” says Chef Dennis. “The gravy is creamy and generously filled with seasoned sausage, delivering a comforting, homestyle flavor that pairs perfectly with biscuits, hash browns, and eggs.”

Bojangles

Bojangles is known for its flavorful Southern comfort food, especially its made-from-scratch biscuits, seasoned fried chicken, and rich, peppery sausage gravy that Chef Dennis raves about. “Bojangles’ sausage gravy, served over the chain’s famous buttermilk biscuits, is a hearty breakfast option that delivers the classic combination of fluffy biscuits and savory gravy that Southern breakfast lovers crave,” says Chef Dennis.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is unbeatable when it comes to homestyle Southern-inspired food and Chef Dennis says the sausage gravy is a must-have. “Cracker Barrel’s sausage gravy captures the flavor of a traditional country breakfast,” he explains. “The creamy gravy is loaded with savory sausage and seasoned with just the right amount of black pepper, making it a natural companion to the restaurant’s freshly baked biscuits and other breakfast favorites.”

Hardee’s

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Hardee’s is beloved for its fulfilling Southern-style breakfast menu, especially its made-from-scratch biscuits and sausage gravy that Chef Dennis loves. “Hardee’s has earned a loyal following for its biscuits and gravy, thanks to its rich, satisfying gravy and generous sausage flavor,” he says. “The gravy is thick and hearty without being overly heavy, creating a classic fast-food breakfast that’s filling, flavorful, and consistently enjoyable.”

Biscuit Belly

Biscuit Belly specializes in oversized biscuit sandwiches, house-made gravies, and Southern comfort food with modern twists, all served in a fast-casual setting. “The gravy is rich and flavorful with plenty of savory sausage, while the restaurant’s oversized, scratch-made biscuits provide the perfect foundation for a memorable biscuits-and-gravy experience,” Chef Dennis explains.