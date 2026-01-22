5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Seafood Gumbo, According to Diners

Diners share which chain restaurants serve the most flavorful seafood gumbo.

On a cold day, when you need something delicious to eat, a bowl of seasoned, creole gumbo just hits the spot. Of course, if you’re in the south, a local establishment is ideal. However, if you’re looking for the consistency of chain restaurants, diners say that these 5 chains serve some of the best seafood gumbo you can find.

The Lost Cajun

The Seafood Gumbo at The Lost Cajun blends beautifully cooked gulf shrimp and crab meat in this flavorful gumbo, with a dark roux base. “My family and I sat at the bar this evening, and everything was delicious,” a Tripadvisor review said. “The Cajun Storm drink was to die for, along with the seafood gumbo and [beignets]. I would highly recommend The Lost Cajun.”

Bubba Gump Shrimp Company

If Bubba Gump Shrimp Company is good enough for Forest Gump, it’s good enough for us, am I right? Customers seem to really love the Mama Blue’s Shrimp Gumbo loaded with shrimp, okra, fish, rice, and andouille sausage. “My girlfriend had New Orlean’s shrimp (a bit spicy for her) and rice and I had a salad and a cup of Gumbo. Both were good & nothing was too spicy for me,” a review said on Tripadvisor.

Landry’s Seafood House

The Landry's Gumbo from Landry's Seafood House has two choices when it comes to their gumbo. The seafood option has crab and shrimp, with the choice to do just shrimp or meat (chicken and sausage). "Great experience start to finish, staff was amazing and food was deliciously prepared. Favorites were the fire grilled oysters & shrimp and the gumbo," a review said on Tripadvisor. "Tuesday night we had the gumbo which was excellent," another said.

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Cajun Gumbo Ya Ya from Copeland’s of New Orleans is crafted from their cajun roux, packed with tasty crawfish and shrimp, in addition to rice to soak up every last drop. In addition to the seafood, they have a Duck and Andouille Gumbo that’s popular, as well. “We started with a Cajun gumbo ya-ya that was delicious,” a review said on Tripadvisor. “Started off with a cup of their Cajun Gumbo YA YA.. Much better than I expected. Very flavorful and the roux was just right,” another said on Yelp.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has different options on their menu, highlighting specific seafood, letting that particular shellfish be the star of the dish. Customers love their Louisiana Shrimp Gumbo and the Louisiana Crab Gumbo, with additional options like the Seafood Gumbo that blends both the shrimp & crab and the Andouille Sausage & Seafood Gumbo. “I had Gumbo and Blackened [Tilapia] with Red beans and Rice,” a review said on Tripadvisor. “It was so good. Can’t wait to come back home to A to visit Pappadeux’s again.”