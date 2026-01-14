5 Seafood Chain Restaurants Famous for Platter-Size Fried Fish

These seafood chains are known for massive fried fish platters big enough to share.

Many seafood chains offer fried fish options, but what about spots where servings are so big you can easily share your meal (or perfect for one very hungry diner to indulge?). If you’re in the mood for beautiful fried cod, haddock, catfish, and more, some restaurants offer up huge platters with not only fish but other seafood must-haves, making a simple meal a special occasion. So where are these behemoth portions to be found? Here are five seafood chains where the fried fish portions are generous and delicious.

Long John Silver’s

The 6 pc Fish Share at Long John Silver’s is a hefty platter meant for sharing: “Delight in the classic goodness of our six-piece hand-battered Alaska pollock, featuring perfectly crispy and golden-brown fillets,” the chain says. The Super Sampler Platter is also a solid choice, including one piece of Alaska pollock and all-white meat chicken, and three crispy shrimp, all hand-battered and fried, plus a snack-size serving of popcorn shrimp. All of that, plus two sides and two hushpuppies and you have a solid meal.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has several options for diners who want something extra special, like the Admiral's Feast: This platter contains Walt's Favorite Shrimp, wild-caught flounder, clam strips and bay scallops, served with cocktail and tartar sauces and your choice of two sides. If you want more emphasis on the fried fish options, go for the "create your own" Feast and indulge!

Captain D’s

Captain D’s new catfish meal is hearty and delicious. The Catfish, Shrimp & Fries is made with one tender Catfish fillet hand-breaded in signature southern-style breading and five crispy Butterfly Shrimp. Each platter is served with the choice of one classic side and hush puppies.

Bonefish Grill

The Fish & Chips plate at Bonefish Grill is a filling platter with crispy cod, coleslaw and tartar sauce, served with french fries. “I enjoyed the fish and chips at Bonefish. I really like the tarter sauce,” one fan shared.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has several large fried fish platters, like the Forrest’s Seafood Feast (Fish & Chips, Fried Shrimp, Seafood Hush Pups, Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Remoulade Sauce, and Cocktail Sauce). “The tartar sauce worked great with the fish, the shrimp with the cocktail, and the aioli with basically everything,” one diner shared. “The coating on all of the seafood really held together and basically stayed crispy until the end of our meal. I would say the fish could have used a bit more seasoning, but that’s what the tartar sauce was for. This dish was big enough that it could have been shared as it was a lot of fried food that would definitely out-fry you by the end.”

Bob Evans

While not a seafood chain, Bob Evans has a giant Fish Fry Platter perfect for hungry guests. This meal includes three wild-caught Alaska cod fillets with a light, flaky, pub-style batter, onion rings, dill tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge. Each platter is served with the choice of two sides and dinner rolls, with French fries and coleslaw recommended as the perfect sides. “I absolutely love the fish fry platter and the fish fry sandwich,” one happy diner said.