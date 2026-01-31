5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Stuffed French Toast, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain restaurants serving the most indulgent stuffed French toast worth seeking out.

If regular French toast feels a little basic, stuffed French toast is here to raise your standards. Think thick slices, rich fillings, and just the right amount of sweetness—crispy on the outside, gooey and indulgent on the inside, and completely unapologetic about it. While some spots keep things simple, others go all in with cream cheese fillings, fruit compotes, and over-the-top toppings. To find the best takes on this breakfast favorite, Eat This, Not That! tapped Chef Shorne Benjamin, founder of Fat Fowl, who’s known for creating deeply satisfying dishes with a thoughtful balance of ingredients and technique. Here are his top five picks.

Denny’s

Denny’s is often underrated and deserves more credit, especially for items like its Berry Stuffed French Toast. “Denny’s remains a dominant player in the stuffed French toast category,” says Chef Shorne. “Their brioche French toast is filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with strawberries and powdered sugar,” he says. “Recent rankings consistently place Denny’s berry-stuffed version at the top for indulgence, portion size, and nationwide availability.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

IHOP

Depending on the location and season, IHOP offers stuffed French toast in various flavors and they’re not to be missed. “IHOP is a classic for a reason,” says Chef Shorne. “Their stuffed French toast features thick-cut bread filled with sweet cream cheese, often paired with strawberry, banana, or lemon ricotta toppings. It’s rich, nostalgic, and widely available across the U.S.”

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Enjoy your breakfast classics while tapping into a welcoming community at Snooze, an A.M. Eatery. The booming chain aims to make a difference with its ethically sourced, high-quality food, as well as in its local neighborhoods through volunteering and donations to community programs. According to Chef Shorne, the OMG! French Toast is a must-try. “Snooze elevates stuffed French toast with brioche filled with mascarpone, finished with caramel sauce, vanilla crème, strawberries, and coconut,” he says. “It’s a more chef-driven, brunch-forward interpretation that consistently earns rave reviews.”

Another Broken Egg Café

For an unforgettable breakfast, Another Broken Egg Café is your place. From a Cajun shrimp and crawfish omelette to cinnamon roll French toast, this chain is all about indulgence. “While not always labeled stuffed, this dish delivers a similar decadent experience,” says Chef Shorne. “Thick, house-made cinnamon rolls are grilled and topped with cream cheese icing, berries, and rum butter sauce—effectively creating a stuffed-style French toast experience.”

First Watch

First Watch hits a sweet spot between feel-good brunch and everyday reliability without trying too hard, but still delivering fresh, quality food. The nationwide chain features a seasonal honeyed fig-and-walnut-stuffed French toast that doesn’t disappoint. “First Watch is known for rotating, chef-inspired French toast features, including versions with ricotta or cream cheese-style fillings,” says Chef Shorne. “Their approach balances indulgence with freshness and brunch appeal, making them a consistent contender.”