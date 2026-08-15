4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Baked Stuffed Shrimp, According to Chefs

Chefs share four chain restaurants serving standout baked stuffed shrimp.

Baked stuffed shrimp can turn a simple seafood dinner into something a little more special, but the dish depends on getting the balance right. The shrimp should remain the star, while the stuffing adds flavor and texture without becoming too heavy. From bacon-wrapped versions to seafood-filled favorites, these chain restaurants offer stuffed shrimp dishes worth ordering, according to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis.

What Makes a Worthy Stuffed Shrimp

Before choosing a restaurant, it helps to know what separates a memorable stuffed shrimp dish from an ordinary one. “Great baked stuffed shrimp starts with large, sweet shrimp that are cooked just until tender,” says Chef Dennis. “The stuffing should be moist and flavorful, often made with seafood, breadcrumbs, herbs, and butter, adding richness without overwhelming the delicate shrimp.” He adds, “When baked until golden, it’s a seafood classic that’s elegant enough for a special occasion but comforting enough to enjoy any time.”

Joe’s Crab Shack

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At Joe’s Crab Shack, stuffed shrimp get an extra hit of smoky flavor from bacon. “Joe’s Crab Shack takes stuffed shrimp to the next level with bacon-wrapped shrimp filled with savory seafood stuffing as part of its East Coast Platter,” Chef Dennis explains. “The smoky bacon adds another layer of flavor, while the stuffing keeps the shrimp moist and satisfying.”

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. puts a generous seafood filling at the center of its signature stuffed-shrimp entrée. “Bubba Gump’s ‘I’m Stuffed’ Shrimp features plump shrimp filled with a savory seafood stuffing and baked until perfectly cooked,” says Chef Dennis. “The combination of tender shrimp and rich filling makes this one of the restaurant’s most indulgent seafood entrées.”

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods takes a straightforward approach that keeps the focus on the seafood itself. “Legal Sea Foods is known for letting quality seafood shine, and its Stuffed Shrimp is no exception,” Chef Dennis states. “The shrimp are generously filled with flavorful stuffing and baked until golden, creating a dish that’s rich, balanced, and packed with fresh seafood flavor.”

Landry’s Seafood House

Landry’s Seafood House gives its stuffed shrimp a classic presentation with the Stuffed Shrimp Enbrochette that Chef Dennis praises. “The dish combines tender shrimp with savory stuffing for a dish that’s both elegant and comforting,” he says. “The careful preparation allows the shrimp to remain juicy while the stuffing develops a beautifully browned finish.”