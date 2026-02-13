5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Turkey and Gravy Plates, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal 5 chains serving standout turkey and gravy plates.

If you love turkey and gravy, chances are it’s a meal you associate with the holidays. But what about the rest of the year? While it’s a staple of Thanksgiving and often Christmas, fans of the classic comfort dish don’t want to save it just for special occasions. That’s where a handful of chain restaurants quietly shine. According to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, five spots deliver year-round turkey-and-gravy plates that stand out. Here’s where to go when the craving hits.

Cracker Barrel

For Southern home-cooking done right, Cracker Barrel is the place to go. The chain serves a delicious turkey meal, complete with stuffing and cranberry sauce, every Thursday.

Chef Dennis says the “Tender turkey and rich, savory gravy deliver classic comfort food done right, even if it’s limited to one day a week.”

Bob Evans

Bob Evans impresses diners with its comfort meals, like turkey and gravy that’s seasoned just right, served with dressing, cranberry relish, a dinner roll, and two sides of your choice.

“Its moist, slow-roasted turkey and well-seasoned gravy reflect their strength in homestyle cooking,” says Chef Dennis.

Golden Corral

Who doesn’t love a good buffet? The freedom to choose from dozens of options, take exactly the portion you want and still feel like you’re getting great value is a luxury most restaurants don’t offer. That’s exactly why Golden Corral remains so popular.

Chef Dennis loves the “hearty portions with savory gravy” because it “makes this a satisfying comfort-food staple.”

Boston Market

While Boston Market closed several locations due to financial troubles and mismanagement, fans remain loyal to the spots that are still open. Chef Dennis raves about the turkey and gravy that’s served with two sides and fresh-baked cornbread.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“The juicy turkey and flavorful gravy remain one of the brand’s strongest non-chicken offerings,” he says.

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s is the ultimate in comfort food, and at its peak, it had over 100 locations. Due to financial issues, many restaurants closed their doors, but there are still 23 locations scattered throughout California, Nevada, Idaho and Utah. While many love the brand’s famous pot pie, Chef Dennis says the turkey and gravy can’t be missed. The turkey is served with apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies and of course cranberry sauce.

“Its classic flavors and comforting execution earn their turkey and gravy the designation of a signature menu item,” says Chef Dennis.