7 Best Coffee Creamers Made Without Seed Oils or Fake Sugars

Upgrade your morning brew with the 7 best coffee creamers without seed oils or fake sugars.

Some people take their coffee black. Others require a hefty dose of coffee creamer. If you fall into the latter category, make sure to choose your creamer carefully, as some are healthier than others. If you want to avoid seed oils or fake sugar, there are a few options. Here are the 7 best coffee creamers made without seed oils or fake sugar.

Chobani Dairy Coffee Creamer

Chobani, a brand that prides itself on making Greek yogurt, a dairy product, sells lots of delicious creamers. The Chobani Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer, made with milk, cream, cane sugar, and natural flavors—no oils, artificial ingredients, or stabilizers – and real sugar.

Elmhurst Oat Milk Creamer

Elmhurst Oat Creamer is another excellent plant-based option, made from whole-grain oats with no added sugar and just 15 calories per serving. It is vegan and dairy-free with no additives, artificial flavors, or gluten, and is also Kosher. It is also available in flavored options, including French vanilla, chai spice, and caramel macchiato. Elmhurst Pistachio Barista Edition is one of the cleanest and creamiest pistachio barista milks, while Elmhurst Walnut Barista Edition is crafted with walnut milk. “Pleasantly suprised, it’s good!” one Target shopper says about the Elmhurst Maple Walnut Coffee Creamer. “I was surprised, but I actually love this creamer! It’s not very sweet, but that’s what I’m looking for and it has a nice nutty flavor that doesn’t feel as strong as the pistachio one.”

Malk Organic Oat Creamer

MALK Organics Vanilla or Caramel Almond Creamer is a smooth and clean non-dairy creamer made without oils, gums, or whiteners. The ingredients include organic almonds, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Soluble Tapioca Fiber, Pure Organic Vanilla Extract made from Vanilla Beans, Baking Soda, and Himalayan Pink Salt.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Laird Superfood Coconut Creamer

Laird Superfood Creamers’ powdered creamers have so much goodness, including health-enhanced options like one with adaptogens, another with turmeric, and even a version packed with protein. Another bonus? Because it’s in powder form, you won’t have to worry about it going bad super fast.

Organic Valley Dairy Creamer

Organic Valley Dairy Creamer, including the French vanilla flavor, is a lactose-free creamer is made without artificial ingredients and sweetened with organic cane sugar (3 grams per serving) with a hint of vanilla. It’s one of the better-tasting options, transforming your black coffee into a creamy, delicious vanilla latte.

Nutpods Unsweetened Dairy Free

Nutpods, started by a woman who couldn’t find a healthy, dairy-free creamer that tastes good, is made from a blend of almond and coconut milk. There is no sweetener, no added sugars, and no artificial flavors. It is even Whole30 Certified and suitable for those on the keto diet. It’s popular among those who appreciate flavored creamers, offering innovative flavors such as toasted marshmallow, cookie butter, and cinnamon swirl.

Horizon Organic Dairy Creamer

If you want to keep it simple and organic, stick to Horizon Organic Half & Half Dairy Creamer. The only two ingredients are Grade A Organic milk and cream, so you don’t have to worry about sugar or fake sugar, and you can just add your own sweetener.