Find the best cheap sirloin steak dinners under $25 at these 5 popular chain restaurants.

If you don’t want to spend a fortune, but still are craving a delicious steak dinner with all the fixings, a sirloin is your best bet. The most popular cut from a value standpoint, the sirloin is a flavorful cut from the cow’s rear, and is known for being lean yet tender with a robust beef flavor. It is ideal for grilling, stir-frying, pan-searing, and kabobs. What restaurants serve the best sirloin with the most bang for the buck? Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best sirloin steak under $25.

Outback Center-Cut Sirloin

Outback serves boldly seasoned Aussie-inspired steaks. The Outback Center Cut Sirloin is a popular option. The 6-ounce, “Center-cut for tenderness. Lean, hearty and full of flavor,” is “seasoned and seared” and served with two freshly made sides for $17.99. The 8-ounce version is $20.79. “The sirloin is the most popular, it’s a very lean steak,” one Redditor says. “Overall I’d say the sirloin is the best now,” another adds.

Logan’s 6oz Center-Cut Sirloin

Logan’s Roadhouse also has a value-driven steak on the menu. The 6 oz. Top Sirloin meal with two sides is $19.99. One Facebook reviewer ordered the sirloin medium rare, and “they were all cooked to order and a good medium rare. That good steakhouse flavor in the steak and tender, very satisfied.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LongHorn Renegade Sirloin

One of the most budget-friendly options on the LongHorn Steakhouse menu is the 8-oz. Renegade Sirloin meal, but it doesn’t taste cheap. For $19.29, you get a lean, hearty center-cut top sirloin, seasoned with the signature Prairie Dust and grilled to perfection, with a side and a salad of your choice. The sirloin is also on the kids’ menu.

Black Angus Top Sirloin

Black Angus offers a classic steakhouse atmosphere with amazing deals on juicy, delicious steaks. The 6-ounce top sirloin meal is just $19.99, which includes two classic sides.

Texas Roadhouse 6oz Sirloin

If you want a delicious steak dinner for under $20, head to Texas Roadhouse. The chain serves up big-flavor steaks at an unbeatable value, and the best deal is the sirloin. The 6-ounce hand-cut sirloin meal is one of the best deals for $17.99. The smaller piece of meat comes with your choice of two sides and is cooked to your liking.