From loaded steak fries to cheesy crinkle cuts, these chain favorites satisfy every craving.

What makes French fries even more indulgent? Smothering them in cheese sauce. Cheese fries are a decadent side dish, sometimes even an appetizer, that are super delicious and palate-pleasing, but not a great option for anyone counting calories. There are a few fast-food joints that understand their amazingness, but they are more common at sit-down spots due to the messiness involved in eating them. Where can you get the best fried spud sticks doused in creamy cheese? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best cheese fries, according to diners.

Shake Shack

Shake Shake’s famous Cheese Fries come in the form of melted cheddar crinkles. “Crispy, crinkle cut fries topped with melted cheddar and American cheese,” the chain says. Currently, they have a limited-time option, Spicy Cheese Fries with Ranch, “crispy crinkle cut fries topped with our cheese sauce and spiced with our own hot pepper blend of cayenne, garlic, and paprika served with a side of our Shack Ranch,” they say. In a feed, one user bashed the fries at Shake Shack, while others defended them. “How do you not love their cheese fries. I genuinely do not understand,” a Redditor

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse’s Aussie Fries are topped with melted Monterey Jack, cheddar, and chopped bacon, served with house-made ranch dressing. “As a waiter at Outback, I can tell you that the cheese fries come with cheese and bacon. Tell them you want it layered and that will make it extra cheezy,” a Redditor says.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse’s Cheese Fries are a popular, sharable appetizer. An order comes with a heaping portion of golden, thick-cut steak fries smothered in melted cheddar cheese and topped with crispy bacon bits.

Wendy’s

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Wendy’s serves their signature natural-cut, sea-salted fries loaded with warm creamy cheese sauce and shredded cheddar. You can order them plain, but the Baconator Fries, topped with Applewood smoked bacon, are a diner favorite. You can also get Chili Cheese Fries. “My favourite thing to get!” a Redditor says.

Portillo’s

One of the best cheese fries orders I have ever tasted was at Portillo’s in the Midwest. The famous hot cheese sauce atop the restaurant’s fresh fries is the chef’s kiss. “Wont order fries without the cheese sauce once i tried it,” a Facebooker says. “I didn’t order the cheese but got it anyway. Now I order it all the time. Extra yum,” another says. A third declares, “I want to marry the cheese fries.”