5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Filet and Lobster Tail Dinners

These popular steakhouse chains serve top-tier surf and turf dinners.

Filet and lobster tail is a common and very popular surf and turf menu item, uniting the best of both worlds with tender steak and buttery, juicy lobster. This combo is perfect for diners who want something extra special, a meal where they don’t have to choose between two incredibly delicious menu items. Steakhouse chains that get both these elements right every time have earned a reputation amongst diners for being outstanding: Here are five spots with the best filet and lobster tail dinners that never disappoint.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

The Filet Mignon & North Atlantic Lobster Tail plate at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is outstanding, diners say. “I had the filet mignon & lobster tail which were just what I ordered and very reasonably priced. Lobster tail was incredible!” one diner shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse diners can add two delicious steamed lobster tails to their Victoria’s Filet Mignon meal. “I went with the filet mignon and lobster tail with a side of veggies and a salad with ranch,” one fan said. “Everything was delicious and cooked perfectly.”

Morton’s The Steakhouse

The Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail at Morton’s The Steakhouse is a must-have menu item, diners say. “I had a lobster tail and it was cooked to perfection. Crab cakes were yummy. I ordered truffle butter on the side, I recommend that,” one diner shared. “The filet mignon my friend got was perfect.”

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has a beautiful seared tenderloin and lobster tail plate. “I haven’t had lobster surf ‘n turf in many years so it was fun to have again,” one fan said. “The dinner was wonderful, with hearty medium rare steaks very juicy and bursting with flavor. The lobster tails were sublime, and well garnished.”

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Diners at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse can add a Petite Cold Water Lobster Tail to any steak order, including the tender filet. “The Surf & Turf Filet Trio was perfectly seasoned and topped with crab cake, lobster, and shrimp — indulgent and memorable,” one diner said. “Must-have sides include the Lobster Mac & Cheese, Whipped Potatoes, and Creamed Corn.”